I’m about to break one of my self-imposed rules when it comes to being a columnist: Don’t directly respond to stupid and ignorant comments, because that just gives them the attention the maker craves and does not deserve.
But there is a difference between ignoring those two things and ignoring bigotry and prejudice. When the former becomes the latter — silence becomes complicity.
Which is why I’m going to refer to the “column” written by Bob Foley in the Dec. 2 edition of this paper. It contained expressions of opinion with which I strongly disagree — and that is great. Newspapers should feature points of view from all responsible sides of all important issues.
But there are lines that should not and cannot be crossed. And in this writer’s opinion, Foley crossed several with his recent submission which was insulting to people who cannot speak English well and/or may be unable to sign their names. He suggests these citizens not be allowed to vote, and that is a point of view that is disgusting, un-American, and irresponsible.
He also refers to them in a way that suggests they may be less than human. And that is unacceptable in any forum, never mind that of a featured newspaper columnist.
In his piece, Foley writes about voting laws and state registration regulations. He opines the current laws are “loosey-goosey” and should be tightened. Tightened how?
Well, this part of his rant is quite telling. In discussing the Massachusetts online voter registration process, Foley wrote:
“If you were to follow through the online instruction offerings, you’d see there is an option to get the Spanish version. I guess it’s OK for a person who can’t understand English to be voting for some candidate who will represent their interests. How on God’s green earth does that make sense. Don’t know your address? No problem, Just put an ‘X’ on a map. Can’t sign your signature? Not to worry in this state. Just have someone else note they say you put your paw print on the form.”
Let’s be clear about a few things.
First, the inability to speak or comprehend English well is not and should not be a prerequisite to being able to vote. If you are a citizen, the fact you may struggle with the language does not diminish your right to register to vote one bit.
Secondly, “paw print”? That’s an outrageous thing to say. People who perhaps cannot sign their names are not animals. They don’t have paws. And whether their reason for not being able to sign is physical, due to illness, or some other reason — it does not justify Foley or anyone else referring to them in a way that casts them as less than human.
My Portuguese grandparents were citizens of this country for decades and often struggled with English. That does not mean they were uninformed. Would Foley have prevented them from voting because of their language barrier? That would be a bigoted thing to do.
Columnists can make their points without maligning and dehumanizing an entire group of people. Keep expressing your opinions, Mr. Foley. But keep bigotry out of them.