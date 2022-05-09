A year ago, 3,243 Norton voters turned out to vote on — among other things — keeping or changing the form of government. They decided to keep the existing format and structure, with 1,775 people voting to maintain the status quo.
A week ago, only 1,300 Norton citizens — less than 10% of registered voters — bothered to turn out to pick leaders for that same system the townspeople kept last April. Despite two hotly contested races that sparked intense discussion in some circles.
Worse was that at least four elected positions had no candidate names on the ballot at all. Many others were unopposed.
Despite that pathetic performance in exercising arguably our most valuable right, some are blaming voter apathy on the town, the government and its leaders.
The fault here is not primarily with the system and the government, but rather with the voters who refuse to change the system, while at the same time refusing to participate in it.
And yes, it is your right to not vote if you choose. Nobody is denying that. Brave men and women have died fighting wars so you can choose to not vote if that is your desire.
But in this case, blaming it primarily on the government is wrong. The blame belongs largely with the voters.
Government deserves criticism regularly. But if voters won’t participate in it, and won’t change it, then what in the name of the founding fathers do you expect?
I recently saw a comment on a Facebook page about the Norton election. It read “I think the town establishment needs to take a good hard look at themselves and realize there’s a reason why 90% of Norton stayed home.”
There’s a reason all right. It’s their own unwillingness to take responsibility for their local government. Norton voters need to take a good hard look at themselves and realize they get the town they vote for — or don’t vote for.
Norton has tried to increase voter turnout. It moved the month of the local election. It moved Election Day to Saturday. It made it easier to vote and to register to vote. The local cable organization has sponsored debates. In years past, local groups have sponsored seminars entitled “Town Government 101” to expand knowledge of how local government works.
And yet not only are election turnouts still low, but even fewer people attend Town Meeting where the town budget and bylaws are approved. You can give voters all the opportunity in the world — but you can’t make them care or vote.
Perhaps we should have an automatic tax override question on every local ballot. That seems to increase turnout.
Those elections sometimes climb into the 30-40% participation range.
But even sarcastically suggesting that is a sad commentary on how much effort — or how little — people actually invest in their local community.
In the past I have argued the problem is with the system, not the people.
I still believe that. But when the people won’t change it, then they must accept responsibility.
Norton folks can rightfully blame their government for a lot of things. But their own lack of participation is not one of them.