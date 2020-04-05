Even during a worldwide pandemic, local government must function and local politics live on. Let’s get away from grim infection and death rates, not hugging our extended families, and distract ourselves with a local situation today.
The Norton Planning Board recently continued to promote Norton’s hard-earned “anti-business” reputation by denying a special permit to construct a Cumberland Farms gas station/convenience store in what is referred to as the “center” of that town. The reasons for the denial and the ugliness of the process again highlighted why Norton can’t seem to get out of its own way in providing relief to residential property taxpayers.
The parcel under consideration was the former site of Bank of America on Route 123. Located next to a school, across from CVS and a hardware store, and just down the road from Walgreens. It is properly zoned for the intended use, but does require a special permit from the planning board.
Earlier, the planning board effectively killed a “fast food” type establishment on that site by refusing to approve a drive-thru including a speaker to take orders. The main concern was “noise” for a home located nearby.
That should not be overly surprising since Dunkin Donuts just up the road on Route 123 also has no drive-thru because the planning board years ago refused to allow it, citing traffic and concerns of abutters. The shop opened anyway, and the lack of a drive-thru causes more traffic problems.
The board actually voted 4-3 in support of the Cumberland Farms, but it required a ‘super-majority” of five votes for passage. So one vote made the difference.
The gas station decision is baffling and frustrating on so many levels. Forget the applicant, who has invested much time and money and received positive recommendations from almost every key board and official. The people most negatively affected by shortsighted decisions like this are the taxpayers of Norton.
There were concerns about possible contamination of the water supply, but the facts contradicted them. Traffic seemed to be the biggest reason cited by those voting no, and that borders on the ridiculous.
If the main road in a town of 20,000 people can’t handle gas station traffic, then it should not allow any businesses. As one board member somewhat sarcastically suggested, the entire center should be rezoned residential if that is the worry.
Businesses utilize existing traffic. Businesses don’t send kids to school. Businesses lower the residential tax burden rather than raising it.
Norton already has gas stations located right next door to homes. The reasoning behind not allowing a reputable company to locate in a prime business location and generate badly needed tax revenue is faulty, inexplicable and just plain wrong.
An empty, unkempt lot now sits in the “center” of Norton, a monument to the town’s unwillingness and inability to decide what it wants to be when it grows up. Unless attitudes change, Norton will be a bedroom community where people complain about high taxes, but refuse to do common sense things to lower them.
Maybe this explains why there was a McDonald’s in Moscow before one was allowed in Norton.
