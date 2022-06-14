The national debate over guns has always been more about politics and elections than freedom and safety. But now, in the aftermath of the latest mass shootings and the hardly new expansion of gun violence throughout the nation, the debate itself has moved past partisan and reached absolutely stupid.
The mind-numbing idiocy coming out of Washington these days relating to common sense changes to gun laws is nothing short of asinine. And the political figures who continue to stand in the way of significant and positive change should be exposed and viewed as the self-serving egotists they so obviously are.
It is absolutely incredible that roughly half the United States Senate is not only unwilling but in fact vigorously opposed to raising the age for buying AR-15 type weapons from 18 to 21. Or that they cannot and will not agree to a nationwide standard for background checks. Instead, they “encourage” states to pass Red Flag laws and merely “delay” the waiting period for 18 year olds and somewhat open up their juvenile records.
They hide behind the groundless argument that more would be a violation of the Constitutional rights of gun owners. That it would be a step towards taking away all guns. They blame most of the problem on mental health issues, while simultaneously refusing to properly fund and target that very problem.
As respectfully as possible, I suggest that opposing simple gun law reform in the face of the facts is a mental health issue in itself, and many national legislators might need treatment.
As an example, look at the recent comments from Representative Steve Scalise, the number 2 ranking Republican in the U.S. House and himself a victim of gun violence. The other day, Scalise made this incredible comparison to 9/11:
“Airplanes were used that day, as the weapon to kill thousands of people and to inflict terror on our country. There wasn’t a conversation about banning airplanes.”
No Congressman Scalise, there wasn’t. But just in case you weren’t paying attention or have forgotten, a few other things happened in response to that violent situation.
Congress and the airline industry almost immediately instituted changes in the name of safety.
They tightened screening of people before they got on a plane.
They limited what could be carried onto an aircraft. They ensured plane cockpits would be secured. They put in place restrictions making it much harder and more inconvenient for law-abiding citizens to travel, but at the same time making it far less likely they and others might lose their lives because someone used that plane for purposes other than what was intended.
Yet you and your cronies refuse to take the same type of positive action to protect children in our schools and innocent victims in shopping malls, churches, and all public places from similar fates. How dare you make that comparison so callously and ignorantly?
The apparent recent bipartisan gun law agreement is a welcome change, but more a way to relieve pressure on gun law opponents than actually implement any truly meaningful improvements. It’s a start, albeit a very minimal and weak one. It should be passed quickly.
Then the real work must continue.