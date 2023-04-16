As I prepare to head out for a couple weeks on a much-needed vacation, I figured I would share a few thoughts with you good readers. Consider it the columnist version of cleaning the house before heading out for a bit.
Trump and many of his supporters are calling for the judge in the court case where the ex-president was recently indicted to recuse himself because several years ago the judge donated $35 to various Democratic organizations. Yet they have no problem with the recent revelation that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been accepting gifts and travel totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars from his good friend, a billionaire donor to Republican and conservative causes, for the last two decades without reporting them. Talk about hypocrisy.
It is not surprising that the discussion of changing the Warrior logo in Foxboro, including my recent column, has brought out strong emotions. But the hate and vitriol from some over it, and the incessant attempts to make it about politics instead of just common decency and respect, has been a bit eye-opening.
Speaking of politics, I’m at somewhat of a loss understanding the word “woke” the way it is used today. As near as I can tell, it is an insult directed at pretty much anyone who wants to change something. I’m curious — if you aren’t “woke”, does that mean you are “slept”? Is being “slept” as bad as being “woke”, except you are more rested?
Capron Park Zoo is worth protecting and fighting to keep viable. Although small zoos are something of an endangered species themselves these days, the zoo at Capron Park is a part of Attleboro that should be preserved, protected and promoted. What it should not be is a divisive political issue in any of the local upcoming elections.
The Red Sox have changed the ketchup they serve at Fenway Park to a sugar free, veggie ketchup. I guess if you aren’t committed to putting a quality product on the field, should in the stands be any different? They do understand this goes on french fries and hot dogs, hardly the staples of a healthy diet?
Norton will hold its Annual Town Election on Saturday, April 29. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s right, 3 p.m. I understand there are options other than voting at the polls now, but that seems awfully early.
How about those Boston Bruins? After completing the best regular season in the history of the NHL, the Bruins will seek to cap it all off with a Stanley Cup. And unless they win it, most fans will consider this season a failure. Tough crowd.
The sideshow in Tennessee is a reminder of how local politics is the next political battleground. What the state legislature there did is akin to instituting the death penalty for jaywalking. But only for SOME people. At least they weren’t hiding their racism.
Donald Trump is suing Michael Cohen. Is it wrong to hope both somehow lose?
Norton hiring a school superintendent without a search illustrates the further politicization of local level government.
v Go Celtics! — I’ll “see” you all in a couple weeks.