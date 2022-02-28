Give former Attleboro city council president Frank Cook a lot of credit for bringing up a common sense suggestion for improving city government at a public hearing last week. His suggestion? Revamping the system, eliminating the office of mayor, and replacing it with a professionally trained administrator.
Unfortunately, his great idea has about as much chance of becoming reality as I do of becoming the next head coach of the Patriots. And that is a shame — the part about his idea, not the coaching thing.
Think about it. What Cook is saying is the person who runs the city and oversees the total operation should have professional training in administration and management. What a revolutionary concept. Makes sense, right?
But that would involve removing that position from the electoral process and prevent voters from directly electing a mayor. And these days particularly, that is not a concept that would be very popular.
To most people — or at least most voters — it is more important to directly choose the person in charge than it is to make sure that same person possesses the necessary qualifications and training for the very difficult job. It’s at least partially a power thing.
So what if the people who would hire this new city administrator are the city councilors who are — wait for it — elected directly by the voters? That’s different somehow.
Somewhat predictably, current Mayor Paul Heroux is opposed to such a move. He believes voters want “the buck to stop” with one elected person, not an appointed one responsible to 11 elected officials. He correctly points out the job involves more than just administrating.
“I think anyone who does the job of being mayor understands that to do this job you don’t need to be an expert administrator,” Heroux said. And he added. “The most important qualities for being mayor are that the person is honest and that they listen.”
He has a point, although under those qualifications my late grandmother would have been very qualified to be mayor. But I don’t think that would have been a good idea.
Heroux also noted “over 99% of what I decide on is at the recommendation of the department head.” The overwhelming majority of those department heads are highly trained for their specific positions, such as the police and fire chiefs. Which would seem to bolster the argument that professional training is important in these well-paid, appointed administrative posts.
Why wouldn’t people want the same for the top administrative job in the city?
Such a move would be a long and cumbersome process. It would involve a charter commission, many public hearings, and perhaps an eventual vote. And there is no indication the public has the appetite for such a challenge and going through the political turmoil the process would bring with it.
Assuring the top administrator in the city is a trained professional in that field is a good — and yet somehow controversial — idea. But it is a political minefield, and a dangerous undertaking for those who must run for their political office.
Which probably explains why it was brought up by a former city councilor rather than a current one.