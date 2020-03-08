Now that Super Tuesday has come and gone, and democratic voters in this area and the country have finally spoken with their votes rather than polls and surveys, we have actual results by which to render opinions as to where the race to oppose Donald Trump stands.
After carefully studying the election outcome, analyzing the results and trends, projecting forward given the events of last week, and applying common sense, logic and political acumen, I can give you my take on who is now going to win the Democratic nomination for president.
I have no idea.
If the last two presidential election seasons have taught us anything, it is that public opinion on candidate support changes more quickly now than prior to what I rather disdainfully refer to as “The Trump Era.” Chalk it up to the huge influence of social media, tremendous increase in money spent on campaigns, or just a change in how the public looks at elections now.
But one thing is for sure — the conventional wisdom on how elections work is now neither conventional nor wisdom.
Obviously, Joe Biden had a tremendous night last Tuesday. He won primaries in states where he had not even campaigned, and upset previous front-runner Bernie Sanders in Texas. He benefited greatly from endorsements from many of his opponents who dropped out of the race. He generated tremendous momentum, but now has to demonstrate he can carry it forward.
Sanders really didn’t see much change in his own level of support, but was caught up in the tsunami that was Biden’s surge. He collected his share of delegates, largely thanks to California. But he is once again watching much of his party — well, actually not his party but the party who he wants to nominate him — express fear that he is too far left to defeat Donald Trump. He remains one of the two favorites.
Michael Bloomberg learned you can’t just jump into a Democratic race, spend money like — well, Michael Bloomberg — and expect to win. His “electability” argument never really resonated with voters, and his “Stop and Frisk” problem coupled with an incredibly bad debate performance sealed his electoral doom.
Elizabeth Warren is perhaps the most perplexing failed candidate to me. She is incredibly bright, had a plan for virtually everything, and had constructed perhaps the best ground organization of any campaign. Yet she did not win a single primary she entered, including a crushing third-place finish here in Massachusetts. She finished no higher than third in any of the Sun Chronicle communities.
She could not overcome the “likability” issue, which I believe was also unfairly tied to the fact she is a strong, independent woman. One of those was less than successful in the 2016 election also. Trump’s racist branding of her as “Pocahontas” was sadly effective. Clearly she did not connect with the majority of voters. Perhaps the most qualified candidate, she was just never truly in it.
So it’s down to Bernie and Joe, thus ensuring the November presidential election will come down to two white men in their 70’s. So get out and vote America.
And stay off the lawn.
