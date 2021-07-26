By now you probably know the sordid tale of Dighton-Rehoboth school committee member Katie Ferreira-Aubin and her recent actions, including comparing COVID vaccination requirements to tattooing Jewish people in Holocaust camps. Her history also includes various other acts of ignorance and crudity which will not be discussed further here.
Many, including this newspaper, have called for her resignation. They have claimed her irresponsible actions and remarks make her unfit to serve on the board charged with educating young people.
Ferreira-Aubin has deleted some of her most ignorant social media postings and issued a rambling non-apology statement blaming the media for “a well calculated attack” against her while a bit later saying, “I am not blaming the media.” She says the negative attention is distracting from her real point and goal, which she claims is “medical freedom” in the local school system and beyond.
But the sad truth is, Ferreira-Aubin’s real goal was to draw attention to herself. And she succeeded, although perhaps not quite in the way she might have hoped.
When you seek and accept a local elected position, particularly one that oversees the education of children, you assume certain basic responsibilities. Ferreira-Aubin has failed terribly and deliberately in that regard. She has put politics over people, and used the children of the D-R district as a shield to protect herself against — well, herself. For those reasons alone, she is unfit to continue in her post.
With no way to force her resignation and no recall avenue available, her fate as an elected official will be in the hands of Dighton and Rehoboth voters in 2024. That is a long time away — a lifetime in local politics. Hopefully, by then the good people of the district will be able to replace her with a member who cares more about them than about her own public image.
But let’s be clear about why she is unfit. It is not because of her political views or affiliations, or her position on vaccinations or wearing masks.
Rather, it is because she has demonstrated repeatedly that her judgment cannot be trusted. It is because she believed it acceptable to use the Holocaust as a political tool. It is because she does not possess the self-control necessary in good public servant.
Those in charge of education set the standards for what and how children learn.
Ferreira-Aubin’s attempts to portray herself as a victim are pitiful. Her claims about “free speech” are pathetic and sad. Her failure to truly apologize is the most honest thing she has done in this situation, since it is abundantly clear she is not sorry at all.
In the end however, neither she nor her juvenile antics are worth the attention they have gathered and continue to receive. Even as I write this, it is obvious the best thing we could do is dismiss her actions as mere ignorance and politics. We should return her to the virtual anonymity she so richly deserves.
Katie Ferreira-Aubin is entitled to her own opinions. But the citizens of her district are entitled to fair, unprejudiced representation. And it is clear they will not get that from her.
