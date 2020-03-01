There are lies and delusions, and then there are lies and delusions.
When President Donald Trump lied about the size of his inauguration crowds, it was annoying, but somewhat amusing. When he continued to say Mexico was going to pay for his wall long after it became clear to even supporters that was not true, it was frustrating and aggravating. When he wrongly said a hurricane was going to hit Alabama and altered a government weather map with a Sharpie, then forced administration officials to cover for him -- that was fairly frightening.
But now the lies and delusions are far more serious. Now the actions of this president are not just bordering on the delusional, they are beyond it. Now he’s not just altering the lives of his fellow citizens, he’s threatening them. He hasn’t just crossed certain lines, he’s obliterated them.
Now he’s pardoning criminals convicted of violating the civil rights of individuals, and abusing the public trust as an elected official by taking bribes and selling senate seats. Now he’s firing Purple Heart war veterans because they won’t cover for his misdeeds -- and firing their twin brother at the same time just because he can. Now he’s openly undermining juries and federal judges, and asking multiple foreign governments to investigate his political rivals in order to get aid and agreements.
Most recently, he has made light of the impact of the coronavirus on the populace here and across the globe. He has called it a Democratic hoax. He has played politics with what could be a pandemic to protect the stock market he so badly needs to bolster his reelection chances. He has literally put his political agenda above the health, welfare and safety of the citizens he allegedly serves.
When Barak Obama was president and appointed an “Ebola Czar” with no medical experience to fight against that disease, Trump ridiculed the action. He sent out the following tweet: “Obama just appointed an Ebola Czar with zero experience in the medical area and zero experience in infectious disease control. A TOTAL JOKE!”
But last week President Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence -- a man with “zero experience in the medical area and zero experience in infectious disease control” to head the fight against the coronavirus. Now he thinks having someone with no medical experience doing this is a wonderful idea.
He even cited Pence’s work on health insurance while Governor of Indiana as the perfect experience for battling the possible pandemic. That comes after he effectively drove out many of the leading experts at the Center for Disease Control and proposed slashing the department budget, greatly affecting preparation for such a health threat.
But it was only when the stock market dropped over 3,500 points in a record short time that Trump was spurred to action. Then he actually blamed most of the drop on what was said at a Democratic debate -- even though the debate was held after the market had already dropped by 2,000 points. But why let facts get in the way?
Those who put up with his lies in a great economy might be finding them more difficult to swallow these days.
