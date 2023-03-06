The election last week of Cathleen DeSimone to be the new mayor of Attleboro may well have surprised a lot of City Hall insiders and politicians, but it really shouldn’t have.
Just as it should have been no great shock to anyone had acting mayor Jay DiLisio emerged victorious, DeSimone’s win to fill the unexpired term of Paul Heroux was hardly shocking. As a very intelligent and articulate city councilor, she had already proven herself to be a true leader and a savvy political force. With the enthusiastic support of Heroux and his political machine, her chances of winning the office were always good.
And now before she even takes office, she finds herself in an upcoming rematch with DiLisio (and possibly others) this November. That translates into pretty much a solid year of campaigning, all while trying to run a city.
DiLisio shares the same situation, as he returns to the city council where he has ably served as president. He and DeSimone pulled papers to run for the next full mayoral term the day after the election. That will make for a fascinating next nine months as the mayor and the council president jockey for political position while both doing their respective jobs.
It’s a good situation for the city, having two experienced and respected individuals offering their services. Hopefully their race will build interest and result in a turnout better than the 16.5% that came out to vote during a February snowstorm.
But for right now, the focus will be rightfully on DeSimone. While DiLisio had his stint as acting mayor, it was shorter and, through no fault of his own, his powers and ability to run things were restricted by the “acting” title.
DeSimone plans to hit the ground running, which she will have to do with budget season upon us. Though Heroux may have helped her in the election, he hurt her start by taking the city’s budget director and several other key employees with him to the sheriff’s office. Thus, the new administration will truly be “new” in many ways.
But DeSimone was elected for a reason. She put forth a strong sense of new leadership, coupled with expertise in government and the law. Anyone who spends even a few moments chatting with her is generally impressed with her communication skills, knowledge of the job, and vision for the future.
This past election — unlike many before it — was not a case of holding your nose and voting for the person you hated the least.
The two top vote-getters as well the other two candidates earned the respect of the electorate and received kudos for the way they handled the campaign.
But look for the upcoming November election to take on a little tougher tone. Nine months is an eternity in politics, and things can change in any direction at any time. Both campaigns will be sharpening their focus and their jabs over what they did last time around.
In the meantime, congratulations and best of luck to Mayor DeSimone. And congratulation to Councilor DiLisio for his time in the big office. Here’s hoping they work together in leading Attleboro to new heights.