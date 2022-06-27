This month of June has been recognized across the nation as Pride Month, celebrating recognition of the LGBTQ+ community and their right to be themselves without discrimination, hatred and prejudice.
It is a positive move for a positive movement, one that seeks to ensure equal treatment for all.
But color me a bit surprised that despite widespread local support, Pride Month has become something of a controversy here in — of all places — Norton. And most of that controversy stems from a video of a Pride flag/sign apparently being urinated upon by an unidentified man in the yard of a Norton couple.
Let’s first state right up front that this stupid and disgusting act should not be a reflection upon the town, its citizens, or their general feelings toward Pride Month and/or the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, many Norton folks have gathered in support of their fellow friends and neighbors. A rally was held this weekend and colorful signs showing that support have appeared all over Norton.
Still, this situation sadly shows us that even here in allegedly “liberal” Massachusetts, many people just find it so much easier to be against something than to support something else. Negative energy seems so much easier to generate than its positive counterpart.
Even the local police response was less than stellar when the owners reported the incident. While it was no doubt taken seriously and properly investigated, one of the Norton police leaders commented to a reporter “We aren’t even sure if it was done due to it being a Pride flag or not. It occurred five days before she reported it.”
All that may be technically true, but stating it in that manner served no purpose other than to infer something had not been done promptly by the flag owners.
There was also some negative reaction to Pride flags being displayed on public property, including the town common and school grounds. At a school committee meeting, some residents spoke about the display of the flags being connected to teaching sexual matters in class.
Pride Month is not about sex, something far too many folks fail to understand. Which is why it is so sad to witness folks at meetings, connecting it to what books may be in the school library or that their own children might possibly learn about families that are different from their own.
We should constantly be celebrating the fact we live in a country where people are free to be themselves and don’t have to conform to the image of what the majority of folks might believe. It is this very diversity that educates America, teaches us to live together, and creates the greatness this country needs to stand for.
To all our LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors — happy Pride Month.
It is a valuable lesson to us all that we can take a few brief moments to recognize your contributions to making our communities and our country better.
And if the gentleman in the video is identified, and it is determined his intent was what it appears to be — let’s hope he gets the punishment he richly deserves.
No pride involved there.