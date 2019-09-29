The race for mayor in Attleboro is on, and it is a very interesting one.
Incumbent mayor Paul Heroux, a former state representative, is finishing what most agree is a successful first term. Veteran City Councilor Heather Porreca is seeking to replace him and become just the third female mayor in Attleboro’s history.
There are a lot of issues that will be discussed during the campaign, which will conclude with the election on November 5. But in observing the campaign signs and literature and Facebook posts, one particular “issue” stood out as unusual to me.
On some of Porreca’s campaign signs and assorted materials, there was the hashtag “#nicematters.” And that made me wonder — in today’s political world and environment, does nice indeed really matter?
To most of us getting the job done properly and efficiently is the main qualification to become a mayor, or other municipal leader. If you aren’t capable, it really doesn’t matter how “nice” you are. You probably won’t be successful.
But in a case like this, with two proven politicians with solid records of accomplishment, does nice truly matter? Will the “niceness” of a candidate play into their ability to get votes, either positively or negatively?
In this new world of “Political Trumpiness,” is there a place in politics for politicians who stress their niceness? Or has that heretofore admirable trait become synonymous with weakness and political vulnerability?
Whether a candidate is nice or not is a totally subjective judgment. Niceness is often in the eye of the beholder. We should not be electing leaders based upon their niceness.
But does it matter? Yes, after much thought I have come around to believing it does. How much is debatable, but it does matter. If President Trump has taught us anything, it is that being nice is something our governmental systems at all levels could stand to do more often.
We tend to reward what we see as “political toughness” these days. You get more flack now for complaining when someone says something nasty about you than for actually saying something nasty about someone else. Far too often we judge candidates and officials on their ability to take and dish out negative attacks rather than on their ability to politely and respectfully partake in the business of running for office and serving the people.
Being nice is not a weakness, any more than being nasty is a strength. A nice person can be tough, and a nasty person can be weak — and vice versa. If we were more determined to truly judge individuals by their abilities and performance and less willing to simply label them and associate them with groups we don’t like, maybe our political systems would be better for it.
I’m not sure how much voters in Attleboro will care if their choice for mayor is “nice” or not — but it definitely matters. How a leader acts towards others is important, be they political friends or foes. My grandmother always said “Treat people the way you would want them to treat you.”
But then again, my grandmother was never mayor — so what did she know?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.