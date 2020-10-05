I’m a big believer in debates, at all levels of government. I’ve participated in many since the 1970s (oh my goodness, that long?) in a variety of roles.
I have been a candidate, advocate or panelist for local, regional and state races. I have moderated over 50 debates for offices ranging from local town boards to state representative and state senate races, to congressional seats.
In all my times participating in this age-old practice designed to help voters choose their elected leaders, I have never witnessed anything as disgusting, humiliating, embarrassing and downright awful as what went on in the first presidential debate between the major party candidates for president last week.
We could debate (pun intended) the cause for the absolute disaster that occurred in Ohio last Tuesday evening. We could argue whether it was a lack of rules, a poor job of moderating, the existing political climate, two candidates who couldn’t control themselves or one completely boorish incumbent president who doesn’t know how to act in such a setting (frankly, that one resonates with me).
But what we should not do is let what happened be the end of debates between candidates for major offices in this country — especially president. Because frankly, that is what I believe was the goal of President Trump coming into that debate. We should not allow him or anyone else to succeed and profit by doing so.
There simply is no substitute for seeing candidates for president side by side, each answering questions and debating the issues. No one-on-one interviews, media profiles, campaign videos, informational mailings or social media messages come close to providing the insight you gain from watching a good debate.
In that setting they are not reading teleprompters or cue-cards, not reading remarks prepared for them by a team of anonymous advisors. They are simply before you, exhibiting their real reactions and responding in the moment to pertinent inquiries on important issues they must handle.
American voters should not make a hiring choice on their president without experiencing as close to a “job interview” as they can get. While the size of the electorate and the modern problems regarding security in the world today make actually talking with the candidates impossible, putting them in an environment where they cannot control everything around them and gauging their responses is crucial.
I do not blame the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, for what happened. He was limited in his ability to control the candidates. He was among the victims of a deliberate attempt by one candidate to draw those around him into destroying the debate.
As I’m finishing this, President Trump and the First Lady have contracted coronavirus, along with several others who were in contact with the president. I hope they recover quickly and completely. Given the disaster that is now the White House and administration, both remaining 2020 presidential debates will be canceled as a result.
But beyond this year, debates should and must go on — sabotage and viruses be damned. It’s not the process that is the problem here.
This is one time-honored tradition that must survive the current attacks on democracy.
