There were candidate debates in two different area towns on the same night last week. And the debates themselves were perhaps as different as the communities that held them.
In Foxboro, all four candidates for a hotly contested school committee race were on hand (via Zoom) last Wednesday to offer their opinions and positions to the voters. I happened to be the person asking the questions, and was impressed by the candidate participation and the willingness they exhibited to put themselves before the citizens.
On the same night in Norton, only two of four candidates for a contested select board race participated in a debate sponsored by local cable. The other two declined, citing debate moderator (Town Moderator Walter Eykel) as being “biased.” They also refused other moderators. They held a “meet and greet” at a local restaurant on debate night instead of engaging.
In the interest of full disclosure, I should state yours truly and others were “suspended” from a local private Norton Facebook page until after Norton’s upcoming election for the sin of talking too much about candidates ducking the debate, and thus “dragging the page down.” Coincidentally, the person running the page and doing the suspending is one of the candidates who refused to debate. Convenient.
But what is important is when full debates are held, the winners are always the local communities and their voters. And when full debates are not held, it is the same people who lose out.
Voters generally like to see their candidates for local office think on their feet, answer unscripted questions, and be able to compare their positions and ability to defend them with others who may differ. That’s as American as apple pie or complaining about the weather.
But these days debates are an endangered species. The Republican National Committee recently announced they are pulling out of the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which makes it possible there will be no presidential debates in 2024. Their likely nominee has expressed disdain for debates, often citing bias in the moderators or the process.
But the truth is he doesn’t think an open process benefits him politically. He chafes under a system that allows him to be held accountable for what he says — or doesn’t say. If he isn’t controlling the political discussion, he doesn’t want to partake.
Of course, that often works. And now that strategy of avoiding debates is trickling down to the local level. To be sure, most area towns are still sponsoring and holding them. That speaks well of our Sun Chronicle area and the candidates offering themselves to voters.
I’m a big fan of debates. On the local level I’ve been participating in them as a candidate, moderator, questioner, panelist or sponsor for most of the last five decades. I’ve been a part of debates for planning board, school committee, select board, state representative, state senate, and even some congressional forums. They are an important part of allowing citizens to make informed decisions.
Congratulations to Foxboro citizens who got to see their political candidates debate openly. And to Norton folks, condolences on being denied the same opportunity.
Maybe next time …