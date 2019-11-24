The term “D” in football means defense, and the saying is that it wins championships.
But in politics today, the “D” stands for deflection. And the ability to properly deflect rather than debate is what wins the day in these confusing, crazy political times. It has become more important to discredit those opposed to your positions than to actually defend and implement them.
Politics has become more than a little like magic. Magicians are able to impress and fool us because they can divert our focus. They get us to look at what they want, rather than concentrating on what they are actually doing. Sometimes they use sleight of hand, and other times they use loud diversions including smoke and mirrors.
This has always occurred in the political world too, although these days it has become the standard way of operating. It happens on the national level, the state level, and in local politics as well. It happens because it is easier to attack than defend, easier to criticize than explain.
Just turn on any national news show and watch the ongoing saga surrounding the president and impeachment. Both sides of the aisle emphasize what the other has done wrong, rather than what they can do to fix the system.
The president makes up insulting names and claims to not know people he appointed to positions in his administration after they say things he does not like. Many of the roughly 10,000 Democrats running for president spend more time attacking each other than outlining their plans for the country.
In politics, negative energy can be a much more powerful force than positive energy. That’s a sad but true fact. President Trump won the most powerful position on Earth by tapping into the hatred and frustration of a large portion of the country. His campaign was short on policy and details, but full of blame for what others had done or were going to do. He didn’t invent that strategy, but certainly perfected it.
In our area, local communities are struggling to improve their governments. But the overwhelmingly negativity and lack of trust in some cities and towns handicaps that effort. Rather than boosting the positive aspects of what can be accomplished by working together, warring factions attack the motives and integrity of the other side. They try and convince voters the ultimate goal of the opposition is to cheat them.
We all need to stop allowing the political magicians to control where we are looking and what we see. We need to resist the negative bait constantly set out for us. We need to listen more to those who are spouting facts and reason than those who are just spouting.
We need to reward people for explaining their plans rather than just attacking others. But to do that, we have to actually listen to what they say.
Deflection wins a lot of elections. That’s our fault. We need to be more focused on finding the truth than on that rabbit being pulled from the hat. Magic is entertaining, but good government requires more than that.
Because sometimes, there actually is something up that sleeve.
