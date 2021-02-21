“The impeachment and trial of former President Trump was not an attempt at punishment. It was merely an act of self-defense.”
That quote is not mine, but something I heard on the radio recently. It is perhaps the best analysis and most accurate perspective on the proceedings that took place — again — in the last few weeks.
The odds of Donald Trump being convicted in the U.S. Senate were roughly the same as the 2021 Red Sox winning the World Series. Many argue it was a huge waste of time and money to impeach him and hold a trial where the outcome was never in doubt. Trump supporters (including on the Opinion page of this newspaper) claim it was merely a political attack against Republicans, conservatives, and the ex-president.
They are wrong. Most of them know it, but don’t care either because they are placing politics over country, or have accepted the “Big Lie” told to them by Trump and his minions about the recent presidential election being “stolen.”
This should not have been a partisan issue, though impeachment is by definition a political process. The Senate members were jurors who took an oath to faithfully and objectively weigh the evidence and render an impartial verdict. Which makes it hard to explain why Senators Ted Cruz, Lindsay Graham and Mike Lee met with defense attorneys to discuss the case while it was still going on. Impartial jurors? Right.
They were as impartial as I am at a Patriots game.
Why did this process have to go forward when the outcome was pretty much never in doubt? Because to not do so would have been to give up on democracy. It would have ceded permission to future presidents to attempt to do what Trump did without fear of any consequences.
Trump incited an attack on the Capitol. He was slow to send help to the Capitol police. He deliberately endangered the lives of the Vice President and entire Congress — Republicans and Democrats — as well as the law enforcement folks protecting them.
He and his “law and order” disciples caused the death of at least one police officer. His supporters caused injuries among officers like gouged eyes, lost fingers, and tremendous psychological damage. They committed countless crimes and violated one of the most important sites and symbols of our democracy. They are terrorists.
Trump’s response was to belatedly and half-heartedly ask them to stop while telling them he “loved them” and reminding them to “always remember this day”.
The trial was not about Trump. It was about holding American leaders responsible. Those who cite this as just politics, on these pages and elsewhere, are trivializing a physical attack against the Capitol and the government of the Unites States.
Holding a president accountable for his/her actions is an honorable and necessary thing to do. Acquitting Trump was an act of cowardice and political expediency. Mitch McConnell’s speech following the acquittal, where he said Trump was guilty of the charges despite his not guilty vote, is a clear demonstration of that fact.
Finding Trump not guilty of his clearly seditious acts was, in itself, a seditious act of the highest order.
