This was a very unique and interesting July 4th, particularly in our nation’s capital. And like most things these days in the national spotlight, the president was front and center.
President Trump — on relatively short notice — called for a massive show of military might to commemorate the 243rd anniversary of America’s independence. As we all know, the 25th anniversary is silver. The 50th anniversary is gold. Apparently, the 243rd anniversary is camouflage.
There is certainly nothing wrong or bad about honoring our great military forces. We can never fully repay the sacrifices our fighting men and women make for us every single day. They are totally deserving.
Of course, they deserve more than just flowery speeches recounting a flawed, disjointed and often inaccurate portrayal of history done at a junior high level. They also are entitled to much more than being honored by showing off tanks and planes.
Estimates of the cost of Trump’s July 4th celebration have run upwards of $80 million. That money would have been better used increasing military pay, adding to veteran’s benefits, or paying for research into PTSD and other things we have subjected our brave men and women to across the world.
This was not a Veteran’s Day observance. It was to remember the day America declared it was no longer beholden to the British crown. On July 4th some 243 years ago, a group of mostly non-military men declared that independence, giving a boost to the brave soldiers already fighting on behalf of this fledgling nation.
There were many who predicted Trump would utilize his July 4th speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial to advance his own political agenda and attack his opponents and those who oppose his policies, like he has at rallies and speeches elsewhere for the last 2-1/2 years. But he did not do that.
He is being praised in many circles for this show of “restraint,” and for acting “presidential.” Which of course raises the question — isn’t a president always supposed to act “presidential?”
We should be surprised when a president doesn’t act presidential, not when he or she does. It is a sad commentary on the state of the American presidency and politics in general when a president acts accordingly, and it is seen as some type of heroic action.
But Fox News called it “a blip” when the president claimed the Continental Army “manned the air” and “took over the airports” after the battle of Yorktown in 1781. He was slightly in error there, considering the first successful flight occurred in 1903 — some 122 years later.
Trump later claimed the error was because his teleprompter stopped working. That’s understandable — after all, how could the leader of the Free World know there were no airports in the 1700’s unless it was written on a teleprompter?
The military deserved better than being used as a propaganda tool by a president running for reelection. July 4th should be a celebration of the independent spirit of the American people, and those people should be the focus.
That — not tanks and planes — is what should be front and center whenever we wish America a Happy Birthday.
