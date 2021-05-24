During the ongoing pandemic, the topic of wearing masks has somehow been portrayed as a political statement and even an infringement on the rights of Americans.
Having read many interviews with citizens, political leaders, and even clergy, I decided to do some real investigative reporting and go straight to the source for information on this controversial topic.
I interviewed a mask. For security reasons, the mask has chosen to remain anonymous and will not be identified by name.
ME: “Thanks for doing this. I’m hoping we can clear up some of this confusion.”
MASK: “No problem pal. I got ya covered.”
ME: “Do you feel you have played a large role in keeping COVID-19 from spreading?”
MASK: “Oh, no doubt. If it wasn’t for us, you humans would have it much worse. We’ve done the real dirty work during this pandemic, and given a lot better coverage than we’ve gotten.”
ME: “Why do you think that is?”
MASK: “I can’t figure it out. You would think anything that covered the mouths of both Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer would receive the thanks of a grateful nation, yet we’ve become an object of scorn and hatred. It’s strange.”
ME: “Why have you become such a political issue?”
MASK: “No idea. The truth is, we never get involved in politics. I’ve never even voted. All we do is keep people safe, and what thanks do we get? Some Washington wannabe getting on television claiming because I kept someone from spreading a deadly disease, I’m a symbol of all that is wrong in the world. Talk about profiling — geez.”
ME: “So you have no political affiliations?”
MASK: “Look, I don’t ask who’s putting me on. Democrat, Republican, liberal, conservative — I don’t discriminate. I have a job, and I do it. Maybe if you humans operated under those same guidelines, we’d all be a lot better off, ya know?”
ME: “There’s been a lot of talk about mask mandates and people being forced to wear you. Do you think that has played into all this?”
MASK: “Think about this. A highly contagious disease sweeps the planet and millions of people die. To avoid this, people have to wear a small me across their mouths and noses. Oh, the horror! They don’t have to chop off a limb, or sacrifice a family member — although that’s what many have done by refusing to wear us. I just don’t get people. I mean, even if I’m only 50% effective, isn’t it worth it? Better than that whole injecting bleach into the body idea, I can tell ya that.”
ME: “What have you learned from this experience?”
MASK: “That humans are really better off sometimes just keeping their mouths shut.”
ME: “Anything else you’d like to say?”
MASK: “Just remember folks, those so-called leaders who tell you it was never important to cover your mouth are just trying to cover a totally different part of their anatomy at your expense. Thank goodness I don’t have to work that end.”
ME: “So what’s next for you?”
MASK: “I’m writing a book — “America’s Great Cover-Up.” With a special forward from Donald Trump. It’s gonna be HUGE!”
