The shameful and disgusting way Republicans in the Senate are handling the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court is a perfect example and reflection of what is wrong with our country’s government, the people in it, and ourselves.
Watching GOP “leaders” who previously voted to confirm Judge Jackson to several other critically important judicial positions now suddenly saying they are “unable” to support her nomination because it suits their political purposes is sad, pathetic and infuriating. It makes the distinguished judge look so much better, and makes them look so much worse.
And their reasoning for opposing Judge Brown is as childish and self-serving as it gets. They look like a bunch of spoiled toddlers claiming their actions are appropriate because they say Democrats were just as bad during the confirmation of Justice Brent Kavanaugh. It’s like the older sibling claiming the younger one hit them first, thus justifying horrible behavior.
Let’s make something abundantly clear. Both Democrats and Republicans are responsible for the stupid, ignorant state of American politics today. Neither party has done a good representing the interests of mainstream Americans. There is not much, if any, moral high ground to be held by either party.
But what Republicans are doing now is even more blatant and disturbing than what they did back in 2016 when President Obama nominated now-Attorney General Merrick Garland for the land’s highest court. Remember that? Republicans chuckled and said it was too late in the President’s term (he had almost a year left) to even consider confirmation hearings. They disgraced their offices by refusing to do their jobs in order to keep their jobs.
Then four years later, with Donald Trump on his way out, those same Republican shills voted in Amy Coney Barrett a few weeks before the election. It was the shortest period of time between a nomination to the Supreme Court and an election in U.S. history.
Cowards like Lindsay Graham and Ted Cruz are now leading a charge to discredit this nominee with lies and distortions of her record that are so obviously false it stretches even what passes for credibility these days.
Ketanji Brown Jackson represents everything that is good about this nation. She has worked hard all her life, established a sterling professional reputation, been an excellent parent and citizen, and done all of it while working in a system stacked against her as a woman and an African-American. Her race is irrelevant in most ways in this situation. Her record and achievements would make her an ideal candidate no matter what her race or gender.
But some Republican senators don’t care about that. Her qualifications for the job don’t matter. All that matters is that she is the nominee of a Democratic president, and they are people who consistently put party over country.
Both parties must understand they need to prove they can be better than the other, not worse. We already know they can each be awful. But can they improve?
Ketanji Brown Jackson deserves to become a Supreme Court justice. Republicans who have cheapened both this process and the Senate deserve the scorn of a nation.