Yesterday was Fathers Day, which (back when you paid for long-distance) was the single biggest day of the year for collect phone calls. It’s the time for ugly ties, power tools, handkerchiefs, and terrible breakfasts cooked by wonderful kids.
Fathers Day is the annual mile-marker in a long, winding ride through childhood, adulthood, fatherhood, and eventually grand-parenting. It is an amazing trip, complete with some basic “Rules of the Road” wise fathers would do well to follow. As someone closer to the end of the journey than the beginning, allow me to offer some practical advice.
You certainly don’t have to follow these guidelines. But take it from a well-traveled dad — these can save you from piling up miles in the wrong direction.
Eat the “breakfast in bed” the kids make. You might think a bite or two of that green pancake and burnt toast will convince them you thoroughly enjoyed the meal they created with their very own hands. But as they get older, they get harder to fool. And if you don’t choke down those culinary concoctions in full, hurt feelings will occur and grudges will be held.
Treasure those special gifts. In the past I have written about how on my desk I have two decorated rocks — one from each son — given to me for Fathers Day back in their early school years. The painted colors have faded, a few pasted-on eyes have fallen off, and there might even be a chip or two gone from them. But for over 30 years they have been among my most prized possessions, and their value is incalculable.
When your sons become dads, it stops being about you. That’s neither whining nor pity, it’s just a simple acknowledgment of the truth. You love the fact they are enjoying fatherhood, and it gives you a thrill you didn’t understand until it happened. Give them their day, let their kids treat them to all the things you enjoyed so much. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t expect them to call or send a card, but their experience is an integral part of your own.
Make sure you call or send a card (see last paragraph). Despite the stereotypical image given to dads over the years, we are a sensitive bunch. We might say it is OK, we understand — but we don’t. We now need you more than you need us.
Never complain about a gift. I am a big violator of this one. My wife once got me a toilet seat as a Fathers Day present. I ridiculed this for decades. But as she pointed out then and still says now, we needed a toilet seat back then. She’s right. And that gift has become a part of our family lore, entertaining friends and family.
Lastly, don’t let your pride rule. I didn’t talk to my own dad for many years, and I missed more than one Fathers Day. He’s now gone, and neither of us will ever get those back. There are no more second chances.
Hope all you dads out there had a great Fathers Day.