Norton has been my home for as long as I can remember, and I take great pride in coming from that wonderful community. But in a town I know is filled with love and often grudging respect for one another, there continues to be an undercurrent of hate kept alive through the actions of an ignorant few.
For the second consecutive year, “pride signs” celebrating equality and the LGBTQIA+ community have been stolen and/or defaced while on the town common. Similar signs have been stolen from yards around town. And while anyone who has ever run a political campaign in Norton will tell you stolen signs are as common as elections, these specific actions bring to the surface an undercurrent of hatred and disrespect that simply can’t and won’t be tolerated.
Stealing signs is one thing. But writing homophobic and sexually oriented slurs on them is yet another. It is incredibly immature and ignorant, and those who perpetrate these acts of hatred should be found and revealed. Because if we don’t confront acts of bigotry and intolerance when they occur in our communities, we cannot address the real and important issues that cause them.
I’m not talking punishment here — although it would certainly be deserved. Rather, we need to understand why something as simple as celebrating people who have historically been the targets of unfair discrimination becoming accepted for who and what they are stirs such disgust. Only then can there be something close to a reasonable discussion that might help foster the understanding needed to both avoid these ugly instances and create a tighter-knit community.
This is not a problem unique to Norton. Every city and town in The Sun Chronicle area and beyond must deal with situations like this occasionally popping up. But it can be effectively argued that a community should be judged not by how often these hate-filled demonstrations occur, but rather how the community itself responds in the aftermath.
Now don’t get me wrong. Norton can be a tough town. As a local official for most of the last 50 years, I can tell you from firsthand experience it’s not always peace and love out there. Acceptance of views and lifestyles considered out of the “mainstream” have not always been welcomed with open arms, and I have the figurative bruises to prove it.
But I remember my hometown citizens dropping cash in the boots of firefighters after 9/11 and contributing $40,000 to New York in less than 24 hours.
I could tell you so many stories of citizens anonymously helping those treated unfairly simply because it was the right thing to do. There are so many of those instances, and so few of the ugly, hateful ones.
Our town will not be defined by those who can only feel good about themselves by denigrating others. We will continue to be the concerned and supportive community I will always call home.
There is room for divergent views in Norton and elsewhere. But cowardly attacks that serve no purpose do not advance anything.
Like most in Norton, I do not have “LGBTQIA+ friends.” I just have friends, and some are proudly LGBTQIA+.
That is something to be celebrated.