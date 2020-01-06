This is my first column of 2020, and I’m feeling the need to make it special. Offer something you can’t get anywhere else. Think out of the box a little.
Whether you carefully read every page of your hometown daily paper, or peruse it in a more relaxed reading fashion, one thing is certain: It is the headlines that draw your attention to a story and make you want to know more. Headlines are important.
My initial thought was to try and predict here what headlines you might see in The Sun Chronicle in 2020, but I ruled that out. Too easy. So instead, I decided to guess at what headlines you most likely will not see in during this first year of the new “Roaring 20s.”
Both locally and nationally, a bevy of important and unexpected things are bound to occur in this New Year. Back in 2010, how many people seriously thought they would see headlines proclaiming “Donald Trump Elected 45th President” in that same decade? You just never know.
But there are some things I believe are a safe bet to not hit your favorite newspaper. As always — I could be wrong. But I don’t think so.
So without further ado (why does everyone always worry about the amount of ado?), here are the headlines I can almost promise you won’t be reading this year.
“Attleboro Mayor Heroux Thanks Local Press, City Committee Members For Constructive Public Criticism Concerning His Agenda.”
“Norton Water Commissioners Replace Town Water Dispenser With Coffee Machine — Many Residents Don’t Notice A Color Difference From Home.”
“Patriots Sign Tom Brady To New 10-Year Contract.”
“Massachusetts Eases Prop 2-1/2 Restrictions To Help Cities And Towns Pay For Education, Infrastructure Improvements.”
“Rudy Giuliani Wins Actual Court Case As Attorney.”
“North Attleboro Elects New Charter Commission To Attempt Return To Representative Town Meeting.”
“Norton Passes First General Override In Town’s History.”
“Patriots Lower Beer Prices At Gillette Stadium.”
“Scott Brown Returns To Wrentham, Runs For Selectman With Trump Endorsement.”
“Foxboro Changes Mind, Welcomes New Casino And Marijuana Dispensary To Be Located Next To Stadium.”
“Everything Attleboro Facebook Group Wins Pulitzer Prize For Quality Social Media Posts.”
“Republicans Gain Control Of Both Massachusetts House And Senate.”
“Some Candidate Actually Answers A Question Directly In A Televised Political Debate.”
“Mansfield Cedes Xfinity Center Land To Norton As Gesture Of Reconciliation Following Years Of Traffic Jams.”
“National Cable Companies Dramatically Drop Prices In Order To Compete With Streaming Internet Options.”
“Deval Patrick Elected President.”
“Dave Kane, Mayor Heroux To Co-Host New Weekly Radio Show Called “I Don’t Have To Talk To You”.”
“New Poll Reveals Majority Of Area Taxpayers Believe Their Property Taxes Are Too Low.”
“Fox News, MSNBC Merge To Form Completely Impartial And Objective News Organization.”
“Plainville To Change Name To Fancyville For Absolutely No Reason.”
“Local Opinion Columnist Passes Up Dessert.”
If you see any of these in the next ten years, please let me know. Until then — enjoy the 2020’s.
