Norton Police Department Deputy Chief Thomas Petersen died unexpectedly last week, the second major blow to this close-knit group of men and women in the past year.
Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses was tragically lost to COVID-19 in January.
When folks in town talk about the late deputy chief, many — particularly the “townies” like me — don’t refer to him by title. That is not in any way a sign of disrespect. In fact, I can’t remember ever hearing a bad word around my hometown when it comes to this particular fallen hero.
To most folks, he was Tommy. While some might consider it strange to call a grown man Tommy (my kids always laugh when someone refers to me as Billy), there is no doubt the name fit him perfectly. It reflected his demeanor, his attitude, and his personality.
Because Tommy Petersen was someone who made you feel good. He made you feel comfortable. There was never an air of stuffiness or condescension when you spoke to him — unless you were a criminal, of course. He was someone you could rely on, and you knew that after just a few minutes of speaking with him.
Tommy was all Norton. His family has long-established roots here. They are respected and admired throughout the community. They are not flashy people, touting their own accomplishments or tooting their own horns, though they have much of which they can rightfully be proud. They are among those who make up the very bedrock of this town I love.
Tommy was my neighbor, living just across the street. We would wave when we passed by each other, and occasionally stop and chat for a few minutes. My wife and I felt safer knowing and he and some other officers lived nearby, in part because we have known most of them since they were just kids. I consider it a perk of living for a long time in a relatively small town.
Despite the fact we both had a pretty keen understanding of Norton politics, we never discussed that. We’d talk about family, how the kids were doing, how much the town was changing — and then continue on our ways. And I would think how lucky we are to have good people like Tommy in our police department, people who truly know and care about the town itself.
Public service runs deep in the Petersen family. I served on the board of selectmen with Tommy’s aunt.
His wife Michelle — another Norton kid from a Norton family — has always been a promoter of local schools, sports, and community events. They are just nice people, good people. Norton people.
Deputy Chief Petersen leaves behind a department and a town that has benefited greatly from his decades of skilled service.
His steady climb through the ranks of the NPD reflected the respect his earned from his fellow officers and the public.
But Tommy Petersen would have had the respect and admiration of those who knew him even if he had never been in law enforcement.
To all his family, we share in your sorrow. Thank you for your service, Deputy Chief Petersen.
Rest In Peace, Tommy.
