Writing a column on the need for better laws and regulations concerning gun ownership is a frustrating experience for several reasons. Yet here I am, about to do it again. And I ask myself why.
Then I remember the faces of the young children killed in senseless school shootings. I remember the people shot in nightclubs, churches, synagogues, supermarkets and schools with weapons often obtained legally despite incidents and events in the shooters past which should disqualify them from owning any kind of weapon, never mind AR-15 style rifles.
And I respectfully listen to the many who cite their right to protect themselves and their families and own such weapons. I listen to those who argue guns aren’t the issue, it is mental health. I watch congressional leaders so quick to say what they cannot and should not do, but refusing to act and save lives.
And little or nothing happens. And another mass shooting occurs.
Sure, we had an allegedly bipartisan “gun control bill” pass last year, claiming to be the most comprehensive congressional action to curb gun violence in decades. That’s a bit like me claiming I only gained 10 pounds on my recent diet, making it the best result I’ve achieved in a long time. It’s too little to solve a problem that just keeps getting larger.
I don’t want to take guns from people. I’m in favor of responsible gun ownership. But relying largely on the inherent good allegedly resting in most people will not curb the undeniable increase in gun violence we see in America. We must have better laws and procedures, better enforce the ones we already have, and get serious about this problem that is uniquely American in nature.
I understand that stricter background checks can be intrusive and inconvenient. A national gun registry seems to scare many folks. And yes, even if you do these things, criminals and those mentally ill can and will often still find ways to get guns.
But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do them. It beats the hell out of throwing up our hands and shrugging, watching more people die while we obsess about former presidents and porn stars and what bathrooms people should use in schools. People will continue to commit murders no matter how tough our laws are — does that nonsensical line of thinking mean we shouldn’t have tough murder laws?
It is just amazing the debate about books in school libraries is eclipsing debate about assault-style weapons in homes and eventually in schools. Ban the books, but leave the guns alone? How does that make sense to anyone?
Mental health is a crucial problem in our country. It is also a major issue in all other countries.
Yet America has by far the most extreme gun violence problem.
Coincidentally, it also has the most guns per capita. If mental health is the real issue, why aren’t there mass shootings in those other countries?
Standardized national background checks are a must.
If that makes it a bit harder for law-abiding Americans to get guns quickly — that’s a small price to pay for avoiding even one mass shooting.
It’s something we can all live with.