As 2020 slowly and ominously fades into the past this week, the single thought that floods my mind over and over again is — “It’s about #%5E%!!$# time!”
This past year has been a unique one throughout the world, and here in Massachusetts it has saved its worst for the end. With record-high coronavirus infection numbers and hospitalizations threatening to overrun our hospitals and healthcare systems, and many businesses either closed or desperately clinging to life under radical restrictions and obstacles, this has been a really crappy 12 months.
Of course, it goes without saying that the record number of people who have died from this horrible disease is both heartbreaking and breathtaking. We should never allow ourselves to become numb to that stark and horrible reality.
But as a friend of mind mentioned when I said how eagerly I was looking forward to the end of 2020: “Be careful what you wish for. There’s no guarantee 2021 will be that much better.”
Sadly, he had a point. But I choose to look at the glass as half full.
We enter 2021 knowing much more about this virus that has viciously attacked us. Unfortunately, we have not chosen to do enough with that knowledge. We have vaccines now that carry great promise, but across the country we still fight about wearing masks — undoubtedly the most stupid debate in history. It will take much of 2021 for us to get past the worst of this pandemic, but just the hope being carried forward feels so good.
In 2021 we hope to see a resurgence both economically and emotionally. We hope to see a country more focused on what brings us together than what separates us. Don’t get me wrong, we will not be putting aside all political and social differences this next year and collectively sitting around a campfire singing spirituals. But we undoubtedly can do better than 2020.
I’m not gonna lie — not having Donald Trump as president is going to make this year better by default. Trading a “Divider-in-Chief” for a real live president is a badly needed improvement. Joe Biden is not the answer to all our problems, and his administration will not suddenly make America perfect.
But it will stop the outright hate, racism, and self-righteous division Trump created and promoted from the highest office in the land. It will restore the presidency to a position of positivity, make it one that leads rather than destroys.
The Trump administration was the most corrupt in our nation’s history, a fact the outgoing president is making clear through his pardons and other actions in his desperate closing days. History will judge him more realistically and harshly than the current electorate, and he deserves his ultimate legacy of disgrace.
This New Year carries with it the hopes of the world for a fresh start. For a chance to overcome our mistakes, set out on a new path, and prioritize our goals and our lives.
Here is hoping 2021 affords all of us the opportunity to seize our lives back, appreciate the joys of simple things like family gatherings, and just get back to being ourselves.
Happy New Year.
