Christmas is just a few days away. The stockings are hung by the Amazon van with care, in hopes that St. Nicholas got the shipping address right. It’s yet another Pandemic Christmas.
I know, we should concentrate on the true meaning of the holiday and be grateful for what we have. And I am. My blessing are many and appreciated.
But Santa can’t possibly know what I really want this year unless I tell him. And since talking with him through plexiglass isn’t the same, I decided I’d put it out here in my column (I know the big guy has a Sun Chronicle subscription).
So here’s my 2021 Christmas list. Yes, it might be heavy on the political side of things, but hey — have you watched the news lately? And now:
I want my granddaughters to be able to safely travel and visit us in our home for the first time in more than two years.
I’d like a COVID vaccination rate that rises faster than the COVID hospital admission rate.
Hey Santa, got room in that stocking for yet another Patriots Super Bowl appearance? A win over What’s-His-Name and the Tampa Bay Bucs would put a bow on it.
I’d really enjoy being able to relax in a restaurant without having to wonder who is vaccinated and who is not, and if the meal is going to cost me my life. And not just because of what I’m eating.
Could you see your way clear to giving our national leaders the courage and wisdom to — well, to do just about anything that isn’t outrageously and politically self-serving?
A few really good TV shows would be greatly appreciated. In the last two years, I have binge-watched virtually everything.
Slippers. Really nice, warm, comfortable slippers.
Could you maybe deliver some more empathy to people, and make them understand the hardships medical workers and teachers are still enduring these days?
While you’re at it, find a little something special for those serving on school boards in cities and towns everywhere. The stuff they’ve been getting this last year has been awful.
How about some pillows embroidered with a message like “Your right to be stupid does not supersede my right to be healthy.”
For all the people who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection, please deliver some really good books they can read during the very long prison sentences they so richly deserve. That includes members of Congress.
If you would convince my wife a TV over 65 inches make sense, I’d be grateful.
I’d love it if you could make truth matter again. Or make Donald Trump and his political toadies totally irrelevant. Come to think of it though, I guess that is pretty much the same thing.
Is it too much to ask for an atmosphere and world where my grandkids can grow up playing with friends and enjoying school?
And finally, I’d love the gift of time. Perhaps some extra healthy years to spend with the love of my life, and watch our grandkids grow up.
Thanks Santa. And Merry Christmas to all, with the hopes for a particularly healthy New Year to come.
