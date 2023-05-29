Forty-six years ago yesterday my wife and I got married.
I know, it’s more customary to make a big deal out of landmark anniversaries like the 40th or 50th, but given the pandemic and its impact over the last few years, I thought I’d share some feelings I have in reaching 46 years.
Cynthia and I met in the sixth grade, where Mrs. Nickerson assigned me the seat next to her in our Nourse Elementary School classroom in Norton. I thought she was a bit on the bossy side — a fact confirmed over the last 55 years. But we became friendly, and I was soon smitten the way sixth-graders can be.
About halfway through the year my friends were teasing me about her. I told one of them (in an apparently a weak moment of youthful honesty) that I was going to marry this girl someday. We laughed, and I carried my crush on her on and off into high school.
Finally, in our junior year I asked her out. She said no, we were “friends.” But I kept asking and laid on the guilt pretty thick. I think she eventually felt sorry for me, and gave in.
On Jan. 7, 1973, I asked her to “go steady” and offered her my high school ring. She still has that ring some 50 years later, and we have been together since.
In the intervening half century, we raised two boys (or more correctly she did most of the raising) and now have been rewarded with five amazing grandchildren. She sacrificed her own professional life to concentrate on being a mom, although she worked as a school bus driver and owned a business during that time.
Now she works with me at a business started with a friend 40 years ago. We spend our work days together, then meet up at home and spend more time together. It’s amazing we have both survived. Things have changed since the days we barely had time to say hello in passing.
In the beginning, it was just us most of the time. Now as time goes by, it is again just us most of the time. And frankly, that is both fine and as it should be.
During the recent pandemic, things came even more clearly into focus for us. When visiting our kids and grandkids became impossible, we had to be there for each other even more. Going out to eat (neither of us really cooks) was not possible for a while, so just getting take-out or groceries became a joint adventure. And we binge-watched more TV shows than I had even thought possible.
But more than anything, we came to appreciate how much we depend on each other. And of course, how much we still love each other.
Our lives may well be somewhat predictable and boring to many, but that’s OK. We like it. And we are proud of the fact we are still together 55 years after leaving Mrs. Nickerson’s sixth-grade class as “friends.”
So happy anniversary to my partner, my love, my wife. Now where am I picking up dinner tonight?