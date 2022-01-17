No one should be surprised that Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is seeking a new elective office. But most thought he might wait until he at least started his new and self-proclaimed last term as mayor before doing so.
Heroux announced last week he will seek to challenge longtime incumbent Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson for that position this year.
Should he be successful, he would leave office midway through his recently won new term, and leave Attleboro with an interim mayor until the following election.
He will also be campaigning for the new office during all of the rest of his mayoral tenure.
As fellow columnist Mike Kirby correctly pointed out, that is not what Attleboro voters signed up for when they overwhelmingly re-elected Heroux about two months ago.
But as he also noted, Heroux is far from the first politician to win an office and then start running for a different one. He just did it a lot quicker than most.
Let’s cut to the chase. Everyone expected Heroux to seek higher office.
But it leaves a bad taste in the mouths of many of his constituents that he was in Washington discussing his next job before officially beginning the last term of his current one.
The mayor claims this is no different from when he served as mayor and ran a re-election campaign at the same time. But this is completely different.
As Kirby wrote, his next election happens in over 20 communities instead of just one. It will require an effort on a much larger scale. Assuming Heroux wins the primary, he would face an incumbent who invoked Donald Trump and has dominated the southeast end of the county for decades.
That’s going to take serious time and effort away from running the City of Attleboro.
Heroux is tremendously qualified to be Sheriff of Bristol County. His education and experience in this area is topnotch. But this is not a hiring process — it is an election.
The candidate with the best credentials doesn’t always get hired. But the most popular one often does.
Hodgson is a savvy politician who knows the PR game.
He has a virtual political patronage army at his disposal after holding this powerful and loosely-supervised position for 24 years. He is from the Fall River/New Bedford area, which totally dominates Bristol County politically. If you live north of Taunton, you are a member of Bristol County in name only.
Defeating Hodgson will require a fulltime effort.
Heroux’s successful style in running for office is to knock on as many doors as possible.
The very idea Heroux can devote the time and effort necessary to defeat a well-entrenched political powerhouse throughout 20 communities, and simultaneously give Attleboro the attention it deserves from its mayor, is just silly. And he is a smart enough politician to know that.
I hope Heroux becomes the next sheriff. As local radio host Dave Kane pointed out months ago, he’d be perfect for the job.
But it will be Attleboro and its residents who will be shortchanged by having a part-time mayor going forward.
Mike Kirby is right — it’s not what they signed up for.