Probably the most important thing to come out of last week’s pretty lackluster Attleboro mayoral debate was a demonstration of just how important having an independent local newspaper truly is. And for that, we have incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux to thank — sort of.
During the debate sponsored by The Sun Chronicle where I served as a panelist, challenger Todd McGhee asked Heroux about a rumor that he had tried earlier in the week to get someone removed from the debate. Heroux hesitated slightly before admitting it was true. He then confessed to asking the paper’s publisher, Craig Borges, to remove me, because in the mayor’s words “Bill Gouveia and I have not had a very good relationship.”
For the record, allow me to explain Mayor Heroux and yours truly are not dating. Our “relationship” is that he runs the city as mayor, and I sometimes comment on that in my weekly column. We both have jobs to do. Sometimes I praise his work, and sometimes I criticize it.
He doesn’t seem to like the criticism part very much.
After his mayoral debate two years ago — where I was also a panelist — Heroux approached me outside and thanked me for my fair and objective questions. I told him then I was just doing my job. Just like last Thursday, and in many other debates over the years.
But forget me, I am the least important part of this process. What should catch the attention of city and area residents is that their local newspaper is active, honest and objective.
What is noteworthy is The Sun Chronicle continues to sponsor and promote events that allow the public more insight into their candidates for office. Even more important, our editor/publisher demonstrated neither he nor the paper he represents will be intimidated or pressured by politicians or officials.
That highlights the critical role of an independent local newspaper. It is not always easy to stand up to powerful forces in local governments, forces that can often control how quickly and efficiently information flows. It is a perfect example of the checks and balances good papers provide and how they keep the public from only hearing what politicians want them to hear.
This is why local papers are so vital. Publications like The Sun Chronicle hold officials accountable, and the public is the beneficiary.
The actual debate itself was pretty much uneventful and polite. Perhaps the only other eyebrow-raising moment came when a question was asked about diversity in city government.
Mayor Heroux responded by touting his hiring record. Then commenting on vacancies on city boards, he said, “Quite honestly, I am actually passing over white males because I’m looking to fill those positions with diverse candidates.”
His desire for diversity is laudable. But you achieve it by finding and appointing qualified minority applicants, and creating and operating a system where they feel welcome. You don’t achieve it by “passing over” qualified white males.
If you were looking for a winner in the debate, it had to be Heroux. The mayor remains an overwhelming favorite to win his third term, which he insists will be his last. I guess that will end our “relationship.”
