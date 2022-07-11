Four years ago, I was moved to post this letter to my grandchildren on Facebook. The events of the last few weeks have sadly made the words more relevant and meaningful today. They will read it as they get older, but I’d like to share it with you now:
To my precious grandchildren:
I love you all so much, you have no idea. There is nothing I would not do for you. But I have failed you at least in the short-term, and I want you to know how sorry I am.
I plan on being around for a while, but I know my time is limited. So I need you to know I understand how I have failed you, my generation has failed you. I fervently hope I can help fix it before it becomes too late, but I fear it already is.
I look around this country today, and I see awful things. Things I would never have dreamed could become accepted in America. And I know they are happening because people like me made serious mistakes. We allowed an evil man with power but no morality or soul to harness the hatred and frustration in our land and then use that power to dismantle things at the very basic foundation of our country that have always made us great.
I’m sorry kids. Sorry people like me got caught up in trying to be fair, and doing the right thing in the face of those who were not so constricted. I’m sorry we underestimated the motives and heartlessness of those who lied to us and played us.
I’m sorry I didn’t fight harder for you, that I didn’t expend every weapon in my arsenal, that I worried too much about the “big picture” and not enough about what was happening around me. We argued over insignificant differences in our candidates who represented what is good and smart about America, and left them damaged and unable to compete against those willing to say and do anything just to win.
Because of my failures, I may eventually be leaving you with a world where a woman’s right to choose has been taken away.
I may leave you with a world where you are no longer free to marry who you choose.
This country I will leave you may well no longer be a shining beacon of hope and light across the world, but rather a selfish collection of snobbish and uncaring people who routinely turn their backs on those in dire need and separate families.
This country I will leave you doesn’t even care enough about you to guarantee your access to affordable healthcare.
I promise you this: I will spend the rest of my days fighting to undo what I and others have allowed to happen.
I will try and do what it takes, including things I was not willing to do or say before. I will not become the things I hate and fight against, but I will come closer to their type of efforts than I am comfortable with.
And the reason I will do this is not because I’m tired of losing, or political reasons, or because I hate President Donald Trump and what he has done and is doing to this country.
I will do this for you.
I owe it to you, because my generation should not leave you a country that does these things. If I don’t give it my all, if I don’t expend every ounce of energy I have to give, then how can I possibly expect you to believe how much I loved you?
My hope is when you read this someday, we have corrected the terrible things going on in America. We have forced the hatred and discrimination back into the dark place from whence it came. We have come to our senses, have good and honest leaders who care about people more than winning, and you will take that and make America better for the children and grandchildren you will have and I will never see, but will love, nonetheless.
I love you kids. I’m sorry I didn’t do more sooner, but I swear to you I will no longer sit idly by while the fiber of my country — your country — is slowly destroyed. Please know I will do my best.
Love,
Grandpa