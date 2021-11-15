“Dad, Tommy tested positive for COVID today.”
When my son called me and gave me that news last week, a chill ran down my spine unlike anything else I’ve ever experienced. I was shocked, dismayed, but most of all — I was scared.
Tommy is 6 and our youngest grandchild. He is one of the lights of our lives, one of our true reasons for waking up most mornings. He is a skinny bundle of energy, a walking noise, a true football and Patriots fan, and one of the cutest kids you can possibly imagine. Just the thought of him being infected with a disease that has killed roughly three-quarters of a million Americans is terrifying.
Now, he is going to be fine. He’s not symptomatic. Like most kids who get this horrible virus, he will emerge from it with no lasting effects. I truly believe that.
But for those of you fortunate enough to have avoided the experience of learning one of your children or grandchildren is infected, let me explain something:
It doesn’t make you any less afraid for them. And it is not something to be taken lightly.
I can’t tell you how many times I have heard people say: “Well, kids really aren’t affected. For them, COVID is like having the flu. It’s almost better they get it and get it over with.” And CDC data shows that children under 12 years old made up less than 1 percent of all COVID deaths since January 2020.
But that is still a big number. It is way too many children.
When it is suddenly your child or grandchild infected, those stats become somewhat meaningless.
When COVID makes itself at home inside your very young loved one, your perspective can quickly and easily change.
It makes me very angry when people use statistics like this to justify not getting vaccinated. When they call getting COVID shots a “personal decision.” Because it is much more than that. It affects far more people than just the individual who gets the needle in their arm.
You can be a carrier of the disease, even without symptoms. You can infect others who might have immune systems that can’t fight the virus like yours.
Even when acting otherwise responsibly, you can spread the killer.
You know who understands that better than many? Tommy.
When his parents went to Tommy’s room to check on him that day, they found him crying. They comforted him and sat with him, but he initially told them to stay away. He didn’t want to spread COVID to his parents or brothers.
They told him they were strong and would take care of him. He tearfully looked up and asked “What about Grandma and Grandpa? They’re old, what if they get it and get sick?”
Overlooking the “old” part, Tommy’s compassion and awareness made me so proud and emotional.
He was thinking not of himself, but of those he loves. He is wise beyond his years.
Tommy was excitedly looking forward to getting vaccinated this week with his 8-year-old brother.
Be like Tommy.
Think of those around you.
Get the shot.
