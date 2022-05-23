There’s a very messy situation going on in Mansfield, and it is affecting citizen confidence in town government as well as the operation of the police department. And while it needs to be addressed, town officials are most likely finding themselves in a very difficult and restrictive situation.
For those who haven’t been following it, Police Chief Ron Sellon was quietly placed on paid administrative leave in October 2021 by Town Manager Kevin Dumas for undisclosed reasons. He had been out of work using a combination of sick and personal time since June 2021, when Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth was — again quietly — named acting police chief.
While Mansfield’s police department appears to have continued to function quite well, there are several effects of such a move.
Sellon made $177,000 in the last fiscal year and is still receiving his pay while not working. Ellsworth is rightfully receiving a pay increase of $47,000 for assuming the chief duties.
In addition, through Freedom of Information requests, this newspaper and others have discovered the town has been paying a private investigative firm to look into whatever the situation is here. That cost — which varies from $175-$300 per hour for investigators — is being borne by Mansfield taxpayers, who have no idea what or why their police chief position is in such disarray.
Their town manager and select board have responded by saying they can’t reveal anything, calling it a “personnel matter” and citing legal and regulatory restrictions. One select board member complained and wanted information made public. He was rebuffed by the board, and lost his re-election bid shortly thereafter.
Having been a town official, I have experienced situations where actions had to be taken and it was not possible to explain them right away to the public. It is an uncomfortable position to be placed in, one where the potential liability is not only to the individual officials but to the town and the taxpayers. It’s not a lot of fun.
I have absolutely no idea what this situation entails. No inside information, no inkling whatsoever as to the circumstances surrounding the police chief position. But one thing is clear to everyone looking at it. There is a price to be paid for what is going on that extends beyond the cash taxpayers are spending.
That price is the public’s trust in the integrity of its town government, town officials, and the ability of town departments to operate with a basic level of transparency.
You can’t blame Mansfield residents for wondering out loud why they are paying two police chiefs while only one works. Or for asking why a private investigator is necessary and what they are investigating. Or for being ticked off that the town manager they pay and the select board members they elect can’t or won’t give them answers.
This is an untenable situation in Mansfield. Maybe it has to be, and there is no other way it can be handled.
Perhaps trust in government is the unavoidable price to be paid here for whatever is going on.
But Mansfield residents are going to quickly tire of being told they simply can’t be told.