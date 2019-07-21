The president of the United States is a racist.
But sadly, that is not the real news in this dangerous chapter of our nation’s history. After all, we knew about Donald Trump before electing him. He did not misrepresent himself in order to gain the presidency. In fact, it can be reasonably argued that during his campaign he showed us exactly what kind of president he would be.
America knew who it was selecting and made the choice knowingly and willingly. We are today getting exactly what we voted for. And possibly — what we deserve.
No folks, the big realization is not that the president holds racists views and uses them for political advantage. Instead, the frightening reality is that a significant percentage of American citizens either share or will tolerate those views, and favor a leader who will enforce racist policies and actions.
Racism and bigotry in America were not created by President Donald Trump. They were here long before he was.
But President Donald Trump was clearly created largely by the rising racism and bigotry existing in America. While that is stark, controversial, and insulting to many — it is simply and undeniably true. This president was elected on a platform of racist positions, has utilized those horrible positions while governing, and may well ride them to reelection next year.
Americans value a strong economy, as well they should. Trump has presided over a booming period of economic prosperity, and deserves significant credit for that. And it seems achieving that worthwhile goal provides cover for a wide array of other less savory aspects of this presidency such as his blatant racism. Or does it?
It’s truly disconcerting to think Donald Trump is merely a reflection of the views of many Americans. That his values are America’s values. Yet, how else can this be explained?
Many will read that and say “You’re calling all Trump supporters racists.” No, I’m not. I know many good people who voted for the president while not sharing his views on foreigners and people from other races, ethnicities and backgrounds. But they agree with him on other issues.
Still, you can’t support an obvious racist and not bear some responsibility for the results. When those supporters say “I don’t like the way he treats some people” or “I don’t agree with what he says on Twitter” — sorry, but you are clearly compromising the values of the country. You are implicitly condoning his racist views and actions.
You are enabling and normalizing racism in America.
I want to believe America is not a racist nation. I grew up believing the Statue of Liberty reflected the very core of American values. My father came to this country with nothing, and became a college educated professional success story.
How sad he would have been to listen to the crowd at Trump’s political rally last week chant “send her back” about a foreign-born African-American Congresswoman and citizen of this country.
My fear and concern is not that Trump is leading the nation astray, but rather that he is the clear result of what kind of nation and people we have become.
