It’s a stereotypical “chicken or the egg” question that has been debated since 1776.
Are our governments at the local, state and federal levels failing the people, or are the people failing the government? The answer is neither as easy nor as clear as you might initially believe.
If you ask politicians, they will usually tell you the leaders are the problem. They don’t mean themselves, of course — they mean the “other” leaders. After all, they understand all too well that you generally don’t get elected or re-elected by blaming the voters themselves.
But you know what? In the end, it is hard to blame anyone but ourselves as an allegedly informed electorate for many of the situations we find ourselves in today. We directly elect our leaders for the most part — Electoral College be damned. They aren’t born into these positions, though sometimes it may seem like a birthright (no offense to any political families on either side of the aisle).
Our politics today are all about blame. Republicans and Democrats blame each other, liberals and conservatives blame each other, and newcomers and townies blame each other. There is no shortage of folks willing to tell us all what our problems are at every level — but very few willing to sacrifice their egos and ambitions in the name of compromise and solving those same problems.
In the last several decades, the percentage of Americans who take the time to cast ballots has dropped to disgusting levels. Many believe that’s because their government has failed and disappointed them, thus killing any desire they might have to get involved and try and make a difference.
Sorry — I’m not buying it.
It has become popular to blame the internet, computers, cell phones, video games and the multitude of other things that distract and take up our time these days for the general lack of citizen involvement. But that’s ignoring the other side of that particular coin which disproves that theory.
Right now — at this particular point in time — voters have more information at their fingertips than has ever been available to anyone prior in the history of the world. Granted, with that access to facts comes the inevitable avalanche of opinion and propaganda which can distort and mislead. But in this on-demand world of instant gratification, it is easier than ever before to stay apprised of what your government at every level is doing.
But far too many refuse to take advantage.
Our government is a reflection of those who choose it. We complain about it, yet we are responsible for it as well as to it. Be it the presidency and Congress, or your city/town council or selectboard — we own it. If it is out of control, it is because we allowed it. Because we were too busy complaining about it to change it. Because we have gotten lazy.
Bad government is a reason to vote — not a reason to stay home. Spare me the tale of your decision not to vote or participate being a protest. That’s not the way American government works.
When our governments fail us, the first place to look for a solution is in our mirrors.
