Elected public officials need to be careful in what they do and what they publish on social media. That is a point driven home earlier this month when controversy erupted in Attleboro.
The Sun Chronicle published a photo from 2020 of city councilor and current acting mayor Jay DiLisio submitted by an anonymous source. The photo showed DiLisio at Capron Park standing with some unidentified individuals who were displaying handmade signs allegedly protesting human trafficking and pedophilia. The words on the signs (and others in the vicinity) clearly resemble language and conspiracy theories advanced by the extreme right-wing group known as QAnon.
DiLisio had posted the exact same photo on his Instagram account back in 2020 under the name “jaydilisiocouncilatlarge”. He removed the post a couple days later.
When contacted by the newspaper for verification, DiLisio described it as “a non-story” and his appearance there as “happenstance” because he was attending the Farmer’s Market nearby. He absolutely denied supporting QAnon or their goals, saying he only posed to show opposition to human trafficking. He challenged the timing of the anonymous source, saying it was related to the upcoming election.
Some DiLisio defenders called it a “smear campaign” and blamed The Sun Chronicle for reporting the story. Let’s clear that up right now.
The newspaper verified the authenticity of the photo with DiLisio. He confirmed he had posted it to his political Instagram account and took it down days later because it was pointed out to him how it could be interpreted.
It would have been better had the party who sent the photo to The Sun Chronicle identified themselves. It is highly likely whoever sent it did so with political intent to hurt DiLisio’s election chances. But the fact it came anonymously does not change what the photo shows.
It was real. It was verified. It was news. As such, The Sun Chronicle had an obligation to report on it. The newspaper did its job.
Claims The Sun Chronicle is part of a smear campaign are irrational, irresponsible, and wrong. Some are weak attempts to divert the “blame” spotlight from where it rightfully belongs. And that is squarely on the shoulders of Jay DiLisio.
A veteran, sitting city councilor at the time, DiLisio had and still carries the responsibility of representing the people of Attleboro. Councilors have an obligation to be aware of how they present themselves, especially when posting on social media under an account that references the city council. Their actions reflect on their city.
Anyone who has paid even the slightest attention to government and politics over the last few years would recognize some of the language on those signs and others that were near them. The sign reading “If pedophilia is just sexuality, then burying them all is just gardening” is, at best, an incitement to violence.
Jay DiLisio is no political neophyte. Frankly, he should have known better. The fact he removed the photo from his account after a few days indicates he quickly realized that.
DiLisio should be taken at his word when he says he rejects the extremism of QAnon. But posing for this photo is certainly fair grounds for voters and others to question his judgment as a public official.
Rather than claiming “happenstance” and terming it a “non-story”, the candidate for the city’s highest office should just continue to take responsibility, say it was an error in judgment, and move on.
It wasn’t happenstance, it is a news story, and blaming others just continues to divert attention from other important local issues.