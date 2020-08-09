If you have followed this space over the years, you know at least one thing about me: I’m a huge sports fan.
I’ve been a Patriots season ticketholder since the early 70s. I grew up celebrating annual Celtic championships in the 60s and later had season tickets. I’ve lived and died with the Red Sox since I was old enough to have a transistor radio, and Bobby Orr got me hooked on the Bruins. I’m not going to even get into the high school sports I covered for Peter Gobis and Mark Farinella back in the day.
In addition to all the other far more consequential changes in everyday life this past year, not having sports has been a difficult adjustment. Going more than four months without watching games or attending a live sporting event has taken me some serious getting used to, as my wife will attest.
You can imagine how excited I was when professional sports began making a comeback recently. I told myself I missed the action, the competition, the drama. No fans in the stands? Hey, it wasn’t going to be optimal, but it wasn’t going to be a big deal. I’d probably hardly notice.
I was wrong. It is a big deal, I did notice, and I don’t like it at all.
At first I thought it might be a knee-jerk reaction influenced by a general depression over the pandemic and life in general all over America. Or maybe the loss of Tom Brady (it still hasn’t really hit home), the Mookie Betts trade, the fact the Red Sox were destined to be terrible with or without fans, and no playoff basketball or hockey in the spring all combined to mess with my head.
But I don’t think those are the reasons I am so dissatisfied with the return of sports. Rather, I believe my unhappiness stems from the fact I had never before fully appreciated the role spectators play in the sports experience. They are literally part of the games.
When Jaylen Brown nails a three-point shot, half the fun is hearing the roar of the crowd. When a Sox hitter takes a called third strike that is clearly outside, you expect to hear the Fenway Faithful groan their disagreement in that outrageous, disbelieving way only they can deliver. And in the final seconds of any close contest, the intensity of the crowd is part of the anticipation that real sports fans live for.
Is it also possible the coronavirus has just reordered my priorities a little? Could be, but truth is I’m running out of old shows to binge-watch. And since my wife and I live and work together, we’ve had just about as much “togetherness” as we can stand.
When it comes to professional sports, they just simply don’t work without fans in the stands. The atmosphere, the intensity — it’s just not the same. And when and if football season happens this year, that will be more noticeable than ever.
Never thought I would say this — but I’d almost prefer no games to what we’re seeing now.
But I’m still going to watch. I’m not that far gone.
