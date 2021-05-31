I’m old enough to remember when Americans and those who represent them could manage to put politics aside in times of national emergency. When pride in your country was more important than the success of your party. When a physical attack on America was a serious offense, regardless of who or where it came from.
Which is why the deliberate indifference and intentional ignorance displayed by most Republican members of Congress surrounding the orchestrated attack on the U.S. Capitol this past January is so disappointing, disheartening, and disgusting. Though frankly, they could not get away with their outrageous actions and attitudes without the support of a majority of voters identifying as Republican.
An angry mob, summonsed by the sitting Republican president at the time, stormed the Capitol Building and attacked Capitol police officers. They forced their way inside, destroying property. They chanted about hanging the vice president — also a Republican — and constructed a gallows.
And as a direct result of their actions, people died.
The government failed to provide enough initial security. Calls for reinforcements went unheeded for over three hours. Members of Congress had to hide in fear for their lives. You would think they would be eager to investigate the events and response of that day, and reveal the truth for all Americans to see.
But to minority leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, and the people who make them possible and relevant, the truth is unimportant if it might damage their political objectives. So they are desperately blocking any congressional investigation, perversely claiming it might be political on the part of Democrats — even though all Republican demands for the make-up of such an investigatory commission were met.
How can you not want a congressional investigation of a direct attack on our nation’s capital? That’s not a partisan issue, it is an American issue.
It was the leader of the Republican Party who last year boasted of enforcing a law requiring a minimum sentence of 10 years for simply defacing a federal building. Yet now the leaders of that party of crumbling integrity can’t even bring themselves to investigate a direct insurrection attempt that was broadcast on live television. Why?
Because they know the results will not reflect well on their leadership. Because the truth will expose them. Because it might hurt their chances to take back the House and Senate. Because they fear political retribution not from Democrats, but from their own former president who still somehow dominates the party that once boasted of Lincoln and Reagan, but is now reduced to Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
There are no good reasons not to hold a Congressional investigation into the events of Jan. 6. Any intelligent and reasonable person knows this. To prevent such an uncovering of facts is un-American. To defend efforts to prevent the truth from emerging is sick, sad, and seditious.
Republicans should be ashamed of the actions of their party leaders, and the gullibility of their base.
But we cannot expect better from our leaders until and unless we demand better from ourselves. Not as Republicans, or Democrats, or even independents — but as Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.