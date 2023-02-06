As the temperatures dipped into the “What the @$%#!” range this past weekend, my mood seemed to dip with it. And that set me up perfectly to once again express my displeasure, disgust, and frustration with the number of area voters who refuse to cast ballots in local elections.
Both my hometown of Norton and the neighboring city of Attleboro have special elections this month due to resignations. On Saturday, Norton will choose a new select board member. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Attleboro voters will elect a new mayor. Both elections will make a major difference in how those two communities operate going forward, and in the lives of virtually every citizen.
Yet I can almost guarantee you the turnout for both will be incredibly small. It would be amazing if 25% of those eligible cast ballots, while not surprising if the turnout is half that or even into single digits.
There are lots of reasons why most people won’t vote this month. It’s an unusual month for an election. It’s winter and the weather has been cold. Everyone is sick of politics. People work days, or work nights, or work weekends. Or my personal favorite — “I don’t get involved in politics.”
Here’s my response to all that: Stop the pathetic whining and just vote. Vote for whoever you like, for whatever reason, and in any way that works for you. But vote, because doing so affects you, your family, your friends, your neighbors, people you like, people you hate, and those you don’t give a damn about.
You have one basic job as a citizen — voting. It’s not a lot to ask considering the freedoms and rights you enjoy in this country and this area. Sure, there are some folks with problems and circumstances preventing them from participating, but I’m not talking about them.
This is aimed directly at those who simply can’t be bothered or are under the misguided and irresponsible impression that by exercising their unchallenged right to not vote they are somehow making an important statement.
You aren’t. You are just being lazy and apathetic. You are hurting your community. And the fact you don’t vote is not only a bad example, but a huge part of exactly what is wrong with our governments these days.
Why should our candidates care more than the people who turn out to elect them? Why do we expect so much from our officials, but so little from our voters and citizens? Doesn’t responsibility in government start at the ballot box? You get what you vote for.
In the spirit of the “get off my lawn” mentality so prevalent today, I say to voters in Norton and Attleboro this month:
Get off your butts and vote. Make the effort. Spare us all the pity party. Whether it is maintaining roads, keeping your home and property safe, or helping educate children, you will need government at some point in the future. So do your job by helping to shape it and choosing who runs it.
Freedom isn’t free, and democracy is not a spectator sport. Come on folks — it is literally the least you can do.