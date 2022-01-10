It has now been over one full year since the criminal attack on the U.S. Capitol building by political zealots seeking to thwart the will of the American people and overturn a lawful election. And it is a fair question to ask just what we have learned as a nation from this horrific, treacherous and treasonous act.
The obvious answer is — not much. And that fact is no accident.
Remember the events of 9/11? When a terrible attack on our country, including the flying of an airplane into the Pentagon, brought us together for a brief time? When members of both parties in Congress gathered on the steps of the very same Capitol building to sing “God Bless America”, and promised the acts of those who sought to bring our government down by force would not stand?
At least that nonpartisan rally around an attack lasted more than a week.
Now a Congressional committee comprised overwhelmingly of Democrats is trying to bring to light what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. The overwhelming majority of congressional Republicans are unbelievably trying to hide them, claiming it is all a political witch hunt. And some are actually denying the events that occurred that dangerous day, a blatant attempt to not just rewrite history but actually prevent it from being recorded. Obstructing efforts to ensure those responsible are revealed and punished.
Let’s cut to the chase here and dispel some “alternative facts.”
The Jan. 6 attack on the Capital was treason. It was a violent uprising by hardcore followers of President Donald Trump to save the election he lost months earlier. It was unlawful, illegal, and ignorant. It was a manufactured, violent event. We are fortunate it did not result in more deaths, injuries and damage to property. It was an attack on law enforcement officers.
There is no excuse. Just like there is no excuse for looting stores during riots. What was done at the Capitol, what was planned for that day, will forever stand as one of the most evil and deliberate attacks on American democracy in our history.
When our embassy in Benghazi was attacked and lives tragically lost, there were years of congressional hearings. No stone was left unturned. Some of the highest officials in the land willingly testified before the Congress.
That involved foreigners attacking our building in a distant land. Jan. 6 was Americans attacking Americans at home. Jan. 6 was violence for nothing but political advantage. This was a crime like few others in the history of this nation, set up by a president intent on setting himself above the law.
Even now, some politicians value power more than truth. Leaders like Kevin McCarthy condemned the events and the pitiful president who inspired them at first, then cowardly contradicted themselves to save their careers. They ask us all not to believe what we saw with our own eyes.
Anyone who does not want the events of Jan. 6, 2021, fully investigated is either a coward, a traitor or negligently apathetic. No other title fits.
History will judge us by how we respond to the events of that awful day. And what we eventually learn from them.
