On Saturday April 10, the people of Norton will vote in perhaps the most consequential election in the town’s 310-year history. What they do and how they vote will, unlike anything before it, shape the future of that growing community for generations to come.
That’s no exaggeration, just fact. That is how important this upcoming election is. And as a lifelong resident of this very unique community (I was actually born in Taunton and moved here when I was two, but I’m using the term “lifelong”) I’d like to explain why I believe that.
Norton will be voting on whether or not to accept the new proposed town charter, which would totally revamp town government. It would eliminate both the select board and more notably the open town meeting legislative branch in favor of a town council-town manager form of government, much like the system North Attleboro switched to just two years ago.
This would be a major step forward for Norton. It would bring the town from what is basically an 18th century form of government into the modern world. It would give the 98% of registered voters who currently and consistently ignore town meeting a chance to vote for councilors who will represent their interests without requiring them to physically attend large gatherings where the intricate details of $50 million budgets are presented and hardly any questions asked.
Now don’t get me wrong. Town meeting will always have a treasured place in Norton’s history. I love it. I grew up with it. I attended my first one as a high school senior in 1974. I ran the town meeting as Norton’s elected town moderator for a dozen years before retiring last year. Town meeting served its purpose, and played a huge role in Norton’s growth from a sleepy hamlet of 6,500 people in the 1960’s to a thriving community of over 20,000 people today.
But it is time to change. Like the horse and buggy led to the automobile, like the fountain pen led to the computer keyboard, town meeting has led to a form of government that makes more sense than just gathering whoever decides to show up to a school or a football field on an evening or a weekend. That may be sad in a nostalgic sense, but it is an improvement in every other way.
I sympathize with the folks who bemoan the potential loss of such an institution, but not when they ascribe ulterior motives to those seeking to modernize government. This would be a move dictated by logic and common sense, not any attempt to “grab power” by any person or group.
This switch to a town council form of government was first recommended to Norton voters by unanimous vote of a town government study committee and a non-binding ballot vote of the townspeople in 2005. Now it has been once again unanimously recommended by a nine-member elected charter commission. It’s not a new concept, and is now long overdue.
It is difficult when we outgrow things we love. But Norton needs to say “thank you” to the system of the past, and move forward into an even brighter future.
