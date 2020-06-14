It’s been interesting to watch protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota spread across the country and into our region.
Peaceful protests were held in almost every area community last week. While crowd sizes did not rival those in big cities, they were still impressive. Local police chiefs often stepped up to support justice and racial equality, talking to protesters and listening to their concerns.
That speaks to the depth of feelings the video of Mr. Floyd dying while a police officer kneels on his neck has spawned. The fact the victim was African-American and the police officer white has brought both race and the question of systemic institutional racism within policing and other areas of government and society even further to the forefront.
This area is not generally considered a hotbed of racial unrest, but the sad fact is no locality or community is free from the tentacles of systemic racism. Given this tragedy, communities and individuals everywhere have been forced to take a good, hard look at themselves and their surroundings. And perhaps most importantly, they have started to listen — truly listen — to people who have important stories and experiences to relate.
That is the critical first step. No real and meaningful change can happen until and unless we do that.
The only area community where any protest got a bit testy was Attleboro, where Mayor Paul Heroux sparked some yelling and a few outbursts from some in attendance. That ended when Police Chief Kyle Heagney came out and interacted with the crowd when it moved to the police station.
Heroux’s statement angered some not just for what he said, but how he said it. His declaration that “There is not a police officer in the country that wants to use force” was incredibly inaccurate as displayed by recent events that shaped the purpose of the protest. But it was the obvious disconnect between Heroux and many in the crowd that disrupted things.
Those folks were not there to hear Heroux read a speech, nor were they interested in a recitation of his personal educational resume. They were seeking a conversation, not a lecture. They wanted officials who would listen, not continuously ask to be allowed to finish an address.
Heroux admitted afterwards his remarks were “not received the way I hoped.” He added “There were some people who had some steam they wanted to blow off.”
That demonstrates a lack of understanding and empathy. This was not a “blow off some steam” exercise. People were not just getting something out of their system. The mayor misjudged the moment, and missed the point.
The crowd was looking for a leader who would listen. Not a mayor looking to give a speech. He should have done far more of the former, and a lot less of the latter.
Racism is a problem everywhere, and we in this area are not immune. Thankfully, the response locally thus far has been positive.
But local and national officials would do well to learn from what happened at Attleboro’s protest. Listening and discussing can achieve results. Lecturing? Not so much.
