As a people, we Americans just don’t like being told what to do.
Sure, that’s a broad generalization. But seriously, what else can possibly explain the fact that a full one-third of those eligible for the COVID vaccine remain unvaccinated? It might be politics, it might be fear of the vaccine, or even an inherent distrust of government. But more and more, it looks like just stubborn foolishness and ego.
And yes, there are those with legitimate reasons not to get vaccinated. Some have immune system problems, diseases or conditions, or other medical issues. That is understandable.
But no matter what many say are their reasons for avoiding the shot, it looks like pure stubbornness and egotistical foolishness are the leading causes. Frankly, that’s pretty dumb.
Concern over a vaccine that does not have official FDA approval is understandable. But given that this virus has killed close to 700,000 Americans already, there has to be a bit of common sense mixed with that caution and concern. After all, this vaccine has thus far proven to be effective, safe, and life-saving. In an emergency, that should be enough proof to at least take a chance.
Imagine you are on a sinking ship in the middle of the ocean. People are literally drowning around you. Suddenly you are offered a rubber life raft and an opportunity to improve your chances of survival.
But you refuse because the life raft does not have the official seal of approval from the federal agency in charge of such things.
So, despite the fact those around you are climbing into similar rafts and floating to safety, you choose to remain in the murky water and take your chances — even though people around you have done the same and perished.
Some situations are serious enough to take a chance.
Even harder to understand are the conspiracy theories.
How high an opinion of yourself must you have in order to believe someone is targeting you rather than trying to save lives? Microchips? Really?
But what is truly pathetic is the way politics and politicians take advantage of that stubbornness.
It is sad to watch alleged leaders — many who have already been vaccinated — harness the fear and distrust in others to turn them into political allies. They talk about “respecting individuality” and allowing folks a choice.
We don’t allow people an unfettered “choice” to smoke around others and possibly injure their health.
We don’t give them the “freedom” to drive without a license or at excessive speeds, because to do so endangers the lives of those around them.
You have to wonder — had Trump won the election and pushed the vaccine he championed early on, would more people in red states be taking it? Is this really a political thing?
When you don’t get vaccinated, you are “choosing” to risk the lives of people you encounter — not just your own. Is it your “right” to able to do that? Maybe. It’s a great philosophical discussion.
The problem is while we are having it, more people will get sick and die.
Please get vaccinated, for all our sakes. It’s the right thing to do.
