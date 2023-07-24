As we wait to see when and if Donald Trump will be criminally indicted for a third round of federal crimes, there is an extremely interesting debate going on not over his possible innocence or guilt, but rather — what happens to the country if Trump actually gets to trial on existing or possible future charges?
There is no doubt an acquittal on these charges is what is best for Trump himself. After all, any number of guilty findings could conceivably land the former president in jail.
But what about the country he formerly led?
Which would have more of a devastating or positive impact on the United States itself — a conviction or an acquittal? And is that even relevant to what should happen?
Many Trump supporters, and others, warn the conviction of a former president on federal charges would cause great damage to the office itself and democracy as an institution, as well as pose a threat to the very future of America.
Conversely, Trump detractors, and just as many others, believe he must be held responsible for his actions, and that no one — even a former president — should be above the law.
But increasingly, those who believe Trump should be charged are considering not the shockwaves and results his conviction would yield, but rather what results a possible “not guilty” verdict would have on the nation. And it is a reasonable fear.
On any charge against him, Trump will be facing a jury his alleged peers. It seems many of the cases will be tried in Florida, where Trump currently resides and his brand of politics remains both strong and popular. While a hung jury would result in a mistrial and avoid conviction, does anyone believe Trump won’t spin that as exoneration and complete vindication?
If there is an acquittal or mistrial, and it occurs prior to the 2024 election, it could help sweep Trump into another term as president. It would generate even more sympathy from those who say he is a victim of political persecution and leave him personally and politically stronger and more powerful than if he had never been forced into court.
Now don’t get me wrong. Being charged and dragged to trial on federal charges is never a good thing. Given a choice, I’m sure Trump would just as soon skip the experience. But that hasn’t stopped him from fundraising on his various charges, and among likely Republican primary voters, his poll numbers have risen along with his indictments.
But I believe — perhaps naively — the law and principles involved here are more important than the possible severe political impact. To be fair, I was leery of impeaching Trump because I saw no way he would be convicted and considered it counterproductive. But this is different. This is the law, the very basis of our democracy. This is not a political process, but a legal one.
Anyone else who did what Trump has done would face prosecution. He should be no different. Even if it ends up helping him.
Trump is innocent until proven guilty. But he and the nation both deserve a fair trial. That may be harder for the country than the defendant.