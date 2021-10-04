What a crazy, stupid time we are living through politically. It’s just nuts.
Our immediate past president, who was twice impeached, is traveling around the country claiming — with absolutely zero evidence or proof — that he actually won the last election and it was stolen from him. He is asking for recounts in states he won. He is doing his level best to undermine the integrity of all elections in the United States.
And it is working in many states, primarily those controlled by Republicans. Ignorant and lacking credibility, congressional representatives like Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene hold rallies specifically designed to spread the same lies and fantasies, and are held up as heroes of the far right. Legislatures in red states are passing new voting laws that generally guarantee fewer registered voters will be likely to cast ballots.
Our Capitol Building was violently attacked and invaded by radicals supporting former President Donald Trump in January, with the evidence of it captured on live television for all to see. Yet many high-ranking Republicans continue to say it was, in effect, nothing more than a protest, ignoring the deaths and damage it caused. We have leaders of the party saying the people being prosecuted for the crimes they committed that day are actually the victims of political persecution.
We have some Republican governors doing all they can to make sure COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the country and risking the lives of their constituents by ignoring science and refusing to insist on masks and vaccinations as a way to fight this global pandemic. They continue to use this highly contagious disease as a political tool to advance their own agendas.
And perhaps most amazingly of all, we have the general population of the country divided almost totally along political lines when it comes to taking the life-saving vaccine for COVID-19. That is mind-numbingly unbelievable, but it is also undeniable.
Polls show close to 90% of those identifying as Democrats have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while only 58% of those identifying as Republicans have done so. That is an incredible gap, especially considering the vaccines were developed at the urging and under the alleged leadership of the disgraced former president, hero to those refusing the same vaccine he championed and promoted.
This begs a couple questions: Would more Republicans be taking this exact same vaccine had Trump won the last presidential election? Would fewer Democrats be getting vaccinated if Biden had been defeated last November?
The overwhelming majority (over 90%) of people dying from COVID-19 today are unvaccinated. Yet many still refuse to help combat the disease. Some vehemently oppose the simple wearing of masks, also proven to slow down the spread, calling it a “freedom of choice” issue. They put their families, their friends, even their children at risk while hiding much more than their faces.
Politics can bring out both the best and the worst in people. But politics surrounding disease should not be a matter of life and death.
Be a Republican. Be a Democrat. Be a conservative, a liberal, or a moderate.
But please, don’t be stupid and call it independence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.