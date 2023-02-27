It’s local election season, and as usual the excitement and interest across the area is …well, almost nonexistent. Even the hapless Red Sox are generating more interest than who will lead our communities going forward.
Hopefully Attleboro voters turn out in record numbers tomorrow to elect a new mayor — unlikely, but we can hope. My own guess is about 12% turnout.
But what worries me about the scant interest in local elections is not just that apathy feeds bad government, but that today, local government is literally under attack in many places. Not an obvious or violent attack, but rather an infiltration done quite legally through the ballot box. Because many local governments have become a new battleground due to issues that were not previously considered “local.”
National politics — the stuff on television and the internet and in newspapers every day — is volatile and unstable. It is fueled by hatred and negativity, and merely winning has replaced advancing the general good as the ultimate objective. Some folks on various sides will do whatever they deem necessary to gain an advantage.
And many — particularly on the political right — have come to understand that all politics are indeed local, and power bases are best built from the ground up. That’s why years ago they started building a majority of governorships and state legislative bodies, trying to use them to exert control over the country as a whole. And that has filtered down to the very local city and town level.
It worked. And it continues to work. It has helped generate candidates for higher office, helped former President Donald Trump install three Supreme Court Justices and reverse previously long-standing and important laws and policies, and promoted and spread the various “culture wars” that have occupied so many for so long.
Voters control so little at the state and national levels. But locally, they can and do have more input. Think about it — how many people meet or know their select board member or mayor or city councilor as opposed to those who have met their congressperson or national senator?
So often local government is where voters can take out their frustrations. They can’t directly lower the national debt limit, but they can go to town meeting and vote against budget increases, deserved or not. They can’t control national education policies, but they can clamor for a book to be banned in the local library or insist only a sanitized version of history be taught.
When the apathetic vast majority allows the highly invested vocal minority to be the voices most often heard — things change. Not all at once, not so you might even notice right away. But often by the time you do, it is too late to do anything (at least quickly) to keep said majority fairly represented.
Don’t wake up one day and find out your library only has a certain type of book. Don’t wait until your children or grandchildren come home citing revisionist history and believing the insurrection that took place on Jan. 6, was an expression of patriotism.
I know I’m repeating myself, but local government matters. And yours is only as good as you allow it to be. Please vote.