It was an interesting year for local elections in The Sun Chronicle area. Though not overly interesting, considering the percentage of voters who actually cast ballots.
Now that most are over, it’s worth the time to look back at a few and ponder if the global pandemic and political turmoil we still find ourselves mired in has perhaps changed the way people think about local government. Or are we just in the same general place we have always been?
Local political junkies like myself speculated before the elections on impact COVID-related politics would have on the results. School committee races took on an added emphasis, as standard educational issues sometimes seemed to take a back seat to mask-related controversies and socially hot issues.
This was especially true in Foxboro, where former New England Patriot star Matt Light ran a high-profile campaign for school committee centered around his opposition to mask mandates. Light’s campaign received national media exposure. He was joined by political newcomer Joseph Pires, also anti-mask and highly critical of the existing school committee. They were running against two incumbent members who had been involved in establishing policies for the last several years, including COVID-related protocols.
Despite Light’s high visibility, he lost his bid in pretty decisive fashion. Voters overwhelmingly returned the two incumbents, although just 22% of eligible voters cast ballots. After the election, Light played off the loss by claiming he had stopped much of his campaigning in the final week — a claim that was not convincing and in fact somewhat silly.
In Norton, Nicholas Schleicher was the top vote-getter in the school committee race in his first attempt at public office. Schleicher had expressed displeasure at health-mandated policies in schools also, but avoided publicly making it a centerpiece of his campaign. With a strong background and a well-known Norton family name, he was easily elected.
The Norton Select Board race was heated, but more for purely local political reasons rather than any particular state or national influences. There were no incumbents, and the biggest debate was over the lack of debates. The candidate on the ballot who wanted to debate topped the ticket, while one of the two who did not was second. A write-in candidate also gathered significant votes.
Mansfield returned both school committee incumbents in a four-way race for two seats. However, one incumbent select board member was ousted. While state and national issues such as critical race theory threatened to infiltrate town meeting, neither that nor COVID responses seemed to be much of a campaign issue despite some discussion.
There was one great consistency in all these local elections. Turnout continued to be well below the average for state and national elections. That obviously had nothing to do with the pandemic or masks or the phases of the moon, for that matter. It simply reflects the ongoing apathy towards local government that has long gripped the area and beyond.
So it does not appear COVID or hot social issues made much of a difference in the way area folks voted in local elections. It backs up that old Tip O’Neill quote I’ve always loved:
“All politics are local.”