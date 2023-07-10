As we enter that dreaded second week of July, when almost everyone is still in the post-holiday haze and we switch from complaining it has been too cold to complaining it has been too hot, it is usually a good time to tackle a topic that gathers little attention when more is going on.
In that spirit of summer doldrums and understanding reading a newspaper column is not exactly a great way to spend your free summertime moments, I thought I’d touch on something that seldom occurs to most of us — especially columnists who are looking to bring things to your attention you otherwise might not notice.
I’d like to propose that from here on in, July be declared “Local Officials Month.” Please hold your applause until the end of the column.
In case you haven’t noticed (and judging by the turnout at local elections, you haven’t) city and town officials have pretty thankless jobs.
Unlike their elected counterparts at the state and federal level who get paid a decent sum to do relatively little outside of constantly raising money to run for office, these folks get held directly accountable by their friends, neighbors, and fellow citizens. And they usually do it for little more than all the aggravation and disrespect they can handle, plus the satisfaction of giving back.
Now, they won’t say that to you directly.
They may still want to get re-elected, and complaining about voters isn’t particularly helpful in that regard. And there are good officials and bad officials.
But to be blunt, it is hard to figure out why people put themselves and their families through the ordeal of being a local elected official these days.
In the minds of many, you become untrustworthy the minute you get elected. People who don’t understand why you do it often assume it is because there is “something in it” for you, some political advantage and/or reward that lines your pockets. That’s often because that’s the only reason they would ever consider it.
Many officials have had the pleasure of receiving a phone call from an irate citizen late in the evening, complaining about something going on in town. And it is possible they knew at that moment the caller probably hadn’t voted in a local election in the last 20 years.
But they listened politely and promised to look into the matter at the first possible chance. And they knew the caller was muttering “they won’t do anything” the moment the call ended.
Still, they do it.
Because it is the responsibility they accepted. It is their “job,” albeit one where the pay is more in self-satisfaction than any monetary commodity. And because they want their community to be better for themselves, their family, and those around them.
So, who’s with me? Let’s make July the month we honor the many honest, hard-working public officials who do so much for us on a daily basis and make our communities better.
And by the way — why are my damn taxes so high? Why aren’t there sidewalks on my street? Who do you have to know to get a streetlight installed?
Oh, sorry. That can wait until August.