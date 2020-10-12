With all that has gone on in the wretched period of time known as 2020, one of the most overlooked is how local government is being shaped. With the pandemic sucking up so much attention, and the national election commandeering what is left, local affairs and elections have operated in relative obscurity.
One of the more interesting local match-ups will take place for the 14th Bristol state representative seat. That district includes a small segment of Attleboro, several precincts in Mansfield, and all of North Attleboro. The candidates are 24-year-old Democrat Adam Scanlon and 45-year-old Republican John Simmons, both from North Attleboro.
The real news is that there is a competitive race here. For the first time in 40 years the district will be represented by someone not named Poirier. Betty Poirier is retiring after 20 years of service, and her husband Kevin Poirier served for 20 years prior.
Poirier has endorsed Simmons, who was not on the ballot in the Republican primary earlier this year. He was named as a replacement when primary winner Michael Lennox withdrew for health reasons the night he was nominated.
The (D) and (R) labels don’t mean that much in a race like this. Although most representatives in this area are Republicans, voters here seem to judge the candidates more than the party.
But there clearly are differences between the two. Simmons has sought to paint Scanlon as a “progressive” who doesn’t represent the positions and beliefs of people in the district. He suggested a representative should “focus on the middle because that’s where you live.”
Scanlon countered by saying he seeks to represent all the people in the district, no matter where they stand on the economic or social spectrum. While complimentary to the retiring incumbent, Scanlon pledged to work harder to bring more state funding to North Attleboro and the district.
Their respective positions raise an interesting point concerning how a local representative should consider voting on issues and representing their district. It’s an age-old debate, but important nonetheless.
Do voters want someone who pledges to vote according to the way they believe the mythical “average citizen” thinks? Is the responsibility of an elected official to aim at the middle? Is a state representative supposed to be a conduit for the citizenry, and merely reflect prevailing public sentiment at any given time?
Or is the role of local leaders to offer themselves as just that — leaders.
To take positions, be willing to adapt them to the needs of the constituents, but always exercise their judgment and work towards what they believe best for their friends, neighbors and fellow citizens?
Leaders should work for the benefit of all, and not “focus on the middle” or any other segment of those who populate the district. The focus should be on treating everyone with equal consideration.
This is a good race with strong candidates. It will be interesting to see how voters respond to them, and how the large turnout in a presidential election year affects the local leadership structure.
Congratulations to both candidates for setting an example for an issue-oriented campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.