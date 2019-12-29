It’s the end of the year, the decade (or at least technically the 2010’s), and when most reflect on the past while looking look ahead to the future.
But they don’t have the space limitations I do here, so I’m going to skip the reflection and concentrate on the future.
With the emphasis on our local communities, here’s a look ahead to 2020 and what it might mean for us all:
North Attleboro will finally get their first town manager, who will head a government much different than just a few short years ago. The change will continue to make the town government more efficient and modern, and North Attleboro a stronger, even better community. The future is looking bright.
Norton will face the same decisions North did by choosing whether or not to accept a new town charter. What that charter eventually proposes and what changes the townspeople are willing to support will affect that town for decades to come. The future here remains uncertain and a bit murky, but hope springs eternal.
Foxboro will continue to be a thriving community into the New Year, and continue to benefit from its relationship with the reigning Super Bowl champs. The Great Train Experiment will likely be judged in 2020 and we will see if it works. And hopefully, the former fire house project will finally and completely be successfully accomplished.
Mansfield will most likely continue its run of good management and avoidance of general controversy and continue to be a local success story. The new public safety and public works building project is complete, finances are stable, and calm has been the general rule for a while now. If Town Manager Kevin Dumas can keep his personal life just as noncontroversial, it should be another great year for Mansfield.
Rehoboth needs to address the very real educational and financial problems it faces, and not just for the short-term. While there are many advantages to a regional school system, many of the problems that intensify during tough financial times are on display here. There’s not a great deal of optimism that 2020 will see these issues solved.
Attleboro will get a break in 2020 from intense local elections with divisive issues or races that must be decided. The 2020’s will be ushered in by a mayor intent on completing the mandate of the last election by doing whatever it takes, and the anticipated opening of the badly needed new high school.
Massachusetts will see a Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate that will probably overshadow the general election for the same seat when incumbent Sen. Ed Markey is challenged by retiring Rep. Joseph Kennedy. Tough race — but look for a Kennedy victory.
And of course, 2020 will either be remembered as the year America “Dumped Trump” or made him the first impeached US President ever to be re-elected. Given the failure of Democrats to rally behind any one candidate, I’m sadly leaning towards the latter.
May it also be a year that sees people better understand and appreciate the importance of local newspapers like this and their role in preserving a free and informed citizenry.
Happy New Year, good readers.
