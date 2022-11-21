I know I say it every year, but Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. And I’m gratefully looking forward to this one on Thursday.
It has all the makings of a great time. Both my sons and their families will be joining us, and that relatively rare gathering of all five grandkids in one place (our youngest son lives in Delaware) is something to be excited about.
If COVID-19 has had any positive effect whatsoever, it is having made us even more grateful for the times our family can gather together.
We will be having Thanksgiving dinner at my sister-in-law’s house, but will be bringing our own turkey. That’s because she can’t stand even the thought of bacon on her turkey, and I cover the bird with so much bacon it looks like a pig swallowed it. Picking off the bacon and eating it is the reward I get for eventually carving it.
Of course, this year I will make sure I don’t initially start carving while the turkey is in a pan that can leak. A few years ago I didn’t notice until my son’s dog Bruschi was covered in juices while vainly attempting to catch it in his mouth. He has never quite looked at me the same since.
There will also be separate mashed potatoes due to an intolerance for dairy among some folks. The great “butter or margarine” debate will forever rage in certain portions of our family, but for me potatoes without butter is like cake without frosting. I could eat it — but why bother?
And of course, there will be lots of cranberry sauce. If you are imagining some homemade version of this delight, loaded with berries and prepared according to an old family recipe — forget it.
Cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving dinner must be jellied and sans berries. It must also be Ocean Spray, removed from the can carefully so as to perhaps even show the ridges on the side. Then it must be cut with great precision into slices approximately 5/8” long and laid carefully on the designated cranberry dish.
There can be no exception made in this case, as my daughter-in-law MJ discovered the first year she joined us. In trying to help, she took the can of cranberry sauce and scooped it out with a spoon into the incorrect dish. The shock waves of this tragic event still reverberate within our family structure today. While the rest of us have gotten over it, I’m pretty sure she is still traumatized by the reaction it caused.
As always, there will be football playing on the television — though the sound will be down during dinner and vision somewhat limited. As an added treat this year, the Patriots are playing the late game on national television. After dessert (or several desserts) we can lean back and root for our beloved Pats to beat the Vikings. The perfect ending to what hopefully is a perfect day.
To all of you good readers, I wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving. May your favorite high school football team be victorious, your family members healthy, and your cranberry sauce sliced perfectly.